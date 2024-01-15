Walleye Weekly No. 13: January 15, 2024

Toledo Walleye Weekly in Looney Tunes jerseys

Overall Record: 24-6-2-3, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

January 10 at Indy (7-2 Win)

January 12 at Kalamazoo (4-1 Loss)

January 13 vs. Kalamazoo (2-1 Loss)

January 14 vs. Indy (5-3 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

January 19 at Cincinnati (7:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

January 20 at Indy (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE NOTES

Split the week: The Toledo Walleye went 2-2-0 during the four-game week split between two games against the Indy Fuel and two games against the Kalamazoo Wings. The week began with a 7-2 win over Indy on Wednesday. The Walleye then suffered back-to-back regulation losses for the first time this season, both at the hands of Kalamazoo (4-1 on Friday, 2-1 on Saturday). The Fish then defeated the Fuel on Sunday 5-3 to split the week and remain a firm grasp on first place in the division.

All-Star captain Hawk: Forward Brandon Hawkins had his fourteen-game point streak snapped Friday night, which included an eight-game assist streak. Hawkins collected 24 points (8G, 16A) during his point streak. Hawkins leads the ECHL in points with 49. Hawkins leads the Walleye in assists (29) and points (49) and is tied for the team-lead in goals (20). Hawkins was recently named the ECHL All-Star captain as well as a participant in the Hardest Shot competition after being named the ECHL Player of the Month in December.

Bliss-tering the puck: Forward Trenton Bliss has been hot as of late, collecting an assist in each of his last four ECHL games. Bliss has collected five assists during his assist streak. Bliss has had seven multi-assist efforts since the beginning of December, as well as two three-assist outings.

OC lightin' the lamp: Forward Orrin Centazzo has been on a hot streak as of late, scoring a goal in five of his last six games and tallying a point in six of his last seven games. Centazzo has collected eight points over the last seven games (5G, 3A).

Linemates strike together: The line of Riley Sawchuk, Alexandre Doucet, and Mitch Lewandowski proved pivotal in Sunday's win over Indy, and also played a role in Wednesday's victory over Indy. The trio of Sawchuk (2G, 1A), Doucet (1G, 2A), and Lewandowski (3A) combined for nine points (3G, 6A) in Sunday's comeback victory. Sawchuk scored the first two goals assisted by Lewandowski and Doucet, shortly followed by Doucet scoring the game-winning goal from Sawchuk and Lewandowski. Lewandowski tallied a goal and an assist in Wednesday's win, while Sawchuk added two assists in the same contest.

Out of the break: While the Toledo Walleye will enjoy the All-Star Break to begin the week, the Fish will be back in action this weekend as they have two road contests on the ledger. The Walleye will come out of the break visiting the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday, then heading to reunite with the Indy Fuel on Saturday.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Riley Sawchuk (2G, 3A)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

John Lethemon (1-1-0, 2.00 GAA, .923 SVP)

