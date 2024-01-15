Americans Host Tulsa this Afternoon, at 1:10 PM CST

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Tulsa Oilers this afternoon at 1:10 PM CST. The Americans lead the season series 3-1-1. The Americans are 1-0 in Allen against Tulsa this season.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 12:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 1:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: 2/7/24 vs. Tulsa, 7:10 PM CST

Americans drop second straight: The Utah Grizzlies took the final game of the series on Saturday afternoon beating the Americans 4-2 at CUTX Arena. Utah scored three straight third period goals Mick Messner (10), Adam Berg (5), and Josh Wesley (8), to erase a 2-1 Americans lead, and hand the Americans their second straight loss. The Grizzlies put up 46 shots on goalie Chase Perry. It was the second time in the series the Americans gave up 40-plus shots. Easton Brodzinski (16), and Tarun Fizer (1), were the goal scorers for the Americans. Chase Perry made his second straight start stopping 43 of 46 Utah shots on net. With the loss, the Americans moved into a tie with Rapid City and Tulsa. All three teams have 35 points.

Sellout: The Americans had their second sellout of the season on Saturday nights, as 6,009 were in attendance for the Americans series finale against Utah. The other sellout this season came on Star Wars Night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The Americans are 15th overall in the league in attendance averaging just under 4,000 fans per game (3,899).

Brodzinski RED Hot: Americans forward Easton Brodzinski scored his 16th goal of the season on Saturday afternoon. Brodzinski extended his point streak to a season-high eight games. Over that stretch he had nine points (7 goals and 2 assists). He has nine goals in his last 10 games and with his 16th over the weekend, he tied Colby McAuley for the team lead.

Head-to-Head: The Americans are 3-1-1-0 against the Tulsa Oilers this season. They are 1-0 at CUTX Event Center, beating the Oilers 5-2 on January 3rd. In that game Americans forward Easton Brodzinski had a pair of goals while Blake Murray added a goal and two assists. Over the last five seasons, the Americans are 28-17-4-0 against the Tulsa Oilers. This afternoon will mark the sixth meeting of the season between the two teams and just the second game in Allen this year. Tulsa is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games, while the Americans are 7-3-0.

Crone extends point streak: Americans forward and defending ECHL MVP Hank Crone, extended his point streak to a season-high 17 games. His streak is the longest current streak in the ECHL.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa

Allen Americans

Home: 7-10-0-0

Away: 10-9-1-0

Overall: 17-19-1-0

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (16) Easton Brodzinski and Colby McAuley

Assists: (27) Hank Crone

Points: (41) Hank Crone

+/-: (+16) Blake Murray

PIM's: (74) Mikael Robidoux

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 11-7-2-0

Away: 5-9-1-0

Overall: 16-16-3-0

Last 10: 3-7-0-0

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (14) Tyler Poulsen

Assists: (18) Kyle Crnkovic

Points: (26) Kyle Crnkovic

+/-: (+15) Mike McKee

PIM's (36) Mike McKee

