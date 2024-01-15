Mariners Take Second Straight in Reading

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners built a 3-0 lead on Monday afternoon in Reading and never looked back, as they closed out the Royals 4-1, taking two of three games at Santander Arena. Four different goal scorers contributed to the victory while Brad Arvanitis posted another strong performance in net.

Curtis Hall opened the scoring for the Mariners at 9:54 of the opening period. Alex Kile cut to the net and left a rebound for Hall, who lifted it under the crossbar. Kile was the primary assister again on the second Maine goal at 12:20, as he spotted Wyllum Deveaux for a one-timer at the left circle.

Leading 2-0 as the 2nd period began, Ethan Ritchie's shot from the blue line deflected past Nolan Maier just 22 seconds into the frame to stretch the Maine lead to three. Ritchie's goal was the only one of the 2nd as the Mariners carried the 3-0 lead into the 3rd.

Reading finally solved Brad Arvanitis when Joseph Nardi's wrister got by his glove at 5:39 of the 3rd, slicing the Mariners lead to 3-1. A Jake Bricknell major penalty for spearing make it tough for the Royals to get any closer. Tyler Drevitch responded with his second goal of the weekend at 15:25 to put the game away, as he slipped a rebound past an outstretched Maier.

Arvanitis stopped 30 of 31 to earn his eighth win and third against Reading, having allowed just one goal in all four of his appearances against the Royals. Maier stopped 24 of 28 in the loss. The Mariners pulled back to the .500 mark with the victory, for the first time since December 9th.

