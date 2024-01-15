Thunder Weekly, January 15, 2024

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita hosted another three-in-three this past weekend against Cincinnati and Utah. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, January 12

Cincinnati at Wichita, 4-3 L (OT) recap

Saturday, January 13

Cincinnati at Wichita, 6-4 W recap

Sunday, January 14

Utah at Wichita, 6-3 W recap

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, January 19

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Hispanic Heritage Night featuring the Wichita Tortugas. Get four-pack HERE.

WICHITA

HOME: 9-9-1-0

AWAY: 3-10-4-0

OVERALL: 12-19-5-0

Last 10: 3-6-1-0

Streak: 2-0-1-0

Rank: 6th, Mountain Division, 29 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Bates, 20

Assists: Bates, 24

Points: Bates, 44

+/-: Kuzmeski, +9

PIM: Masella, 70

FIREWORKS - Michal Stinil came alive this past weekend. The third-year pro has five goals over his last two games and seven points over that stretch. He had two goals and an assist on Friday and followed that up with his second-career hat trick and a helper on Sunday. Stinil is now second on the team with 35 points.

ALL STAR - Peter Bates added three more points over the weekend. He recorded an assist on Friday and tallied two markers on Saturday, including the shorthanded game-winner. The St. Norbert College product is second in the league in points (44) and tied for third in goals. Bates is set to play in the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic tonight in Savannah.

DICKY - Jay Dickman is starting to find his stride. He has goals in back-to-back games and needs 10 more to equal a career-high that he set last season. Dickman has points in three of his last five outings. He is tied for first with nine power play goals.

ROMAN EMPIRE - Roman Kinal continues to flourish offensively for the Thunder. He has points in four of his last five contests. Kinal recorded his seventh of the season on Friday night, which was the Teddy Bear Toss goal.

BUCKEYE - Quinn Preston returned to the Thunder on Sunday afternoon and made an immediate impact. He added a goal, an assist and was solid down the middle. The Ohio State product had 61 points in 62 games last year for the Thunder.

KANSAS BRED - Ryan Finnegan recorded his first two-assist game of his career on Sunday afternoon. He made two terrific plays near the crease to assist on goals for Nick Nardella and Michal Stinil. The Kansas-born product has 10 points (6g, 4a) in 29 games so far this year.

FIRSTS - Jamie Rome tallied his first goal as a pro on Saturday night to get the offense going. He has two points in seven games since joining Wichita.

FOUR OR MORE - The magic number to predict a Thunder victory this year has been four. When Wichita scores four or more during the course of a game, the team is 11-3-1. When the Thunder scores three or less, the team is 1-16-4.

SPECIAL - One bright spot for the Thunder continues to be the team's power play. Wichita improved to third at home, going 16-for-64 (25%) and third overall at 26% (32-for-123).

THUNDERBOLTS...Jason Pineo is tied for sixth with two shorthanded goals...Xavier Pouliot is tied for third with 23 minor penalties and third among rookies with 66 penalty minutes...Kelly Bent is tied for second with six major penalties...Dillon Boucher is tied for sixth with five majors...Ryan Finnegan is first among rookies in shooting percentage (23.1%)...Wichita is 6-5-3-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 6-2-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 9-2-2 when leading after two...

