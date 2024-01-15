ECHL Transactions - January 15

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 15, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Matt Ustaski, F

Savannah:

Brendan Soucie, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Marco Costantini, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Spencer Asuchak, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/4)

Cincinnati:

Add Landon Cato, D activated from reserve

Delete Jalen Smereck, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Steven Leonard, F activated from reserve

Delete Ben Brinkman, D loaned to Iowa (AHL)

Kalamazoo:

Add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Kurt Gosselin, D traded to Reading

Maine:

Add Nathan Noel, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Gabe Guertler, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Delete Justin Robidas, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)

Orlando:

Delete Tyson Feist, D recalled by Chicago (AHL)

Rapid City:

Add Jarrod Gourley, D assigned by Calgary (AHL)

Delete Jarrod Gourley, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Tanner Vescio, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Matt Boudens, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Tanner Vescio, D placed on reserve

Delete Matt Boudens, F placed on reserve

Delete Patrick Guay, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Nolan Yaremko, F recalled by Laval

