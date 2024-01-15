ECHL Transactions - January 15
January 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 15, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Matt Ustaski, F
Savannah:
Brendan Soucie, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Marco Costantini, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Spencer Asuchak, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/4)
Cincinnati:
Add Landon Cato, D activated from reserve
Delete Jalen Smereck, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Steven Leonard, F activated from reserve
Delete Ben Brinkman, D loaned to Iowa (AHL)
Kalamazoo:
Add Kurt Gosselin, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Kurt Gosselin, D traded to Reading
Maine:
Add Nathan Noel, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Gabe Guertler, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Delete Justin Robidas, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)
Orlando:
Delete Tyson Feist, D recalled by Chicago (AHL)
Rapid City:
Add Jarrod Gourley, D assigned by Calgary (AHL)
Delete Jarrod Gourley, D placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Tanner Vescio, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Matt Boudens, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Tanner Vescio, D placed on reserve
Delete Matt Boudens, F placed on reserve
Delete Patrick Guay, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Nolan Yaremko, F recalled by Laval
