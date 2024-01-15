Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 13

Worcester Railers goaltender John Muse in his IceCats jersey

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-1-0-0 for the thirteenth week of the 2023-24 season. The Railers hosted the Norfolk Admirals for three games. The Railers beat the Admirals 4-3 in overtime on Friday, then took them down again 4-2 on Saturday. The Railers fell 3-0 on Sunday to wrap up the weekend.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 12 vs. Norfolk Admirals | 4-3 OTW

Matches like Worcester's 4-3 OT triumph over the Norfolk Admirals Friday night are going to be standard stuff in the ECHL's North Division as its seven members battle for playoff position. The Railers won it on Blade Jenkins' goal just 1:17 into the fourth period. Jenkins has put pucks on net with a lot more zip than the game-winner but in this case timing was more important than speed. He had the puck about 40 feet out and saw Anthony Repaci engaged in distractive behavior in front of Admirals goalie Thomas Milic and sent it in the general direction of the net.

Saturday, January 13 vs. Norfolk Admirals | 4-2 W

This was what could be called a legacy game, one of those rare events that can't be created or predicted, only enjoyed. The Railers beat the Norfolk Admirals, 4-2, on a Saturday night that nobody in the crowd of 7,094 will ever forget. It was a comeback victory on IceCats Night, Worcester's first pro team remembered fondly with the Railers wearing retro uniforms and their name on the scoreboard replaced by "IceCats."

Sunday, January 14 vs. Norfolk Admirals | 3-0 L

Although Norfolk had 34-25 edge in shots, the teams had about the same number of great chances. Worcester had two breakaways in the first period. Railers players hit iron twice later on. John Copeland hit a post, Anthony Callin a crossbar. Norfolk scored at 4:57 of the first period to go ahead 1-0 as Osmundson's shot went post to post and in, hitting the right one first. Smirnov doubled his team's lead early in the second period, scoring at 2:29. Danny Katic set up his teammate with a great pass from the right boards. Smirnov was just outside left post and had an easy re-direct from there. Norfolk capped off the game with an empty-net goal to make it 3-0.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 19 at Fort Wayne Komets | 8:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, January 20 at Fort Wayne Komets | 7:30 p.m. EST

Sunday, January 21 at Fort Wayne Komets | 5:00 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Brian Bowen and Ryan Dickinson each made their Railers debuts this weekend, with Dickinson's doubling as his professional debut.

Anthony Repaci is now the franchise leader in goals scored at 61.

Jack Quinlivan returned to the Railers lineup for the first time since November 17th (21 games).

Artyom Kulakov scored his second career goal on Friday night, his first since making his professional debut on March 29th, 2023.

John Muse picked up two more wins on the weekend, and is now tied with Tristan Lennox for second-most on the team at five. He is one behind Henrik Tikkanen who is currently playing with Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League at six. He has a record of 5-1-0 to go with a goals against average of 2.13 and a save percentage of .933.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 16-14-3-2 on the season.

The Railers are tied for the league lead in wins when trailing after two periods (6).

Worcester were without a power play on Friday night for the 10th time in franchise history. They are 6-3-1 in those games.

Worcester is 27-16-3 all-time in the first game of a three-in-three weekend.

The Railers are 7-2-3-2 in one-goal games this season.

