Oilers Down Americans in Back-Half Shooting Gallery

January 15, 2024







ALLEN, Texas. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Allen Americans 5-3 on Monday afternoon at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Both teams left the first period scoreless with Tulsa outshooting the Americans 14-7.

Jared Power scored the first goal of the game in his first game as an Oiler with just 3:44 remaining in the second period, squeezing the puck inside the near post past Chase Perry. Colby McAuley tied the game 58 seconds later, depositing the puck through Julian Junca's five hole after forcing a turnover in the low slot. Kylor Wall restored the Oilers lead, ripping a five-on-three clapper from the left circle with just 10 seconds left in the period.

Jarod Hilderman extended the score 3-1 with a power-play blast of his own - this one from the right point 3:08 into period three. Tarun Fizer replied with a beautiful power-play backhander off a Hank Crone feed 3:30 after Hilderman's strike. Jordan Ty-Fournier leveled the game 3-3 with 8:11 remaining on an even-strength backhander from close range. Dante Sheriff showed off his patience with a skillful backhander after dancing the Allen defense and Chase Perry, netting the eventual game winner with 4:44 remaining. Eddie Matsushima sealed the score 5-3 with an empty-net goal with 44 seconds left, depositing his 12th goal of the campaign on an unassisted effort.

The Oilers travel to Wichita, Kansas on Friday, Jan. 19 at 7:05 p.m. taking on the Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena.

