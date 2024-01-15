Cajkovic Scores Last 2 Goals, Iowa Completes 5-4 Come-From-Behind Win

Coralville, Iowa - Maxim Cajkovic scored the game-winning goal at 1:54 of overtime for the Iowa Heartlanders in a come-from-behind victory, 5-4, against the Cincinnati Cyclones Monday at Xtream Arena. Drew DeRidder faced 49 shots, tied for the most in a game in Heartlanders history, and made career-high 45 saves. The Cyclones led by two goals twice, but Iowa rattled off three unanswered tallies for the win.

Jake Durflinger made it a one-goal game for Iowa just 54 seconds into the third period with a top-shelf goal after a pass up the left side from Max Johnson. The Cyclones quickly answered with a left-post goal from Louie Caporusso, after a pass into the slot from Zack Andrusiak at 3:05 made it a 4-2 Cincinnati lead.

Justin Michaelian cut the Cyclones' two-goal lead for a second time two minutes later at 5:31 after a pass from Liam Coughlin. Robbie Stucker was credited with the secondary assist. Cajkovic tied the game, 4-4, with nine minutes left, shooting from the goal line to get his 11th goal of the season, and second point of the game. Brett Budgell and Will Calverley were credited with the assists.

The Cyclones scored first (Patrick Polino) at 2:01 of the opening frame. Budgell answered for Iowa at 6:58 with a one-touch goal off of the left post after a slot pass from Calverley. Cajkovic was credited with the secondary assist.

DeRidder faced 23 shots in the middle frame, making 22 saves, the second-most saves a Heartlanders goaltender has ever had in a period.

Olaf Lindbom took the defeat with 33 saves.

Iowa continues a three-game homestand vs. Wheeling on Fri., Jan. 19 at 6:35 p.m. on Affiliation Night presented by DASH Auctions, celebrating Iowa's proud affiliation with the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild.

On Sat., Jan. 20 at 6:05 p.m. against Wheeling, the Heartlanders are back at Xtream Arena for Dash's Birthday Party, presented by Paul Park Real Estate. Join the Heartlanders mascot Dash and many of his mascot friends for a family-friendly Saturday night at Xtream Arena. On the 20th, youth tickets for the game are $5 with the purchase of an adult ticket.

