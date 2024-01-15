Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears extended their road unbeaten streak to eight games with a win and two overtime losses this week. Now, Mitchell Hoelscher heads to Savannah for the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream as the Solar Bears representative. The game will be played tonight (Jan. 15) at 7 p.m. The rest of the hockey club will enjoy the All-Star break and return to action on Sunday in South Carolina.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, January 15, 7:00 p.m., ECHL All-Star Classic - NHL Network (TV), FloSports (Stream)

Sunday, January 21, 3:05 p.m., at South Carolina Stingrays

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

VyStar player appearances are back!

Come meet some Solar Bears on Thursday, February 8 at VyStar Credit Union's Altamonte Springs Branch! VyStar will be raffling off two (2) signed Solar Bears jerseys. To enter, you must scan a QR Code that will be on site. You must be present to win.

Where: 151 N. SR 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

When: 1:45-2:45 pm

AT A GLANCE:

SEASON RECORD: 20-10-3-1 (.647)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-0-2-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 7-1-2-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 3rd of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Mitchell Hoelscher - 32 points

MOST GOALS: Mitchell Hoelscher - 15 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Ben Carroll- 18 assists

PIM LEADER: Jimmy Mazza - 44 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Jimmy Mazza - +15

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, January 10 at Greenville: 5-2 W

The Solar Bears earned their sixth consecutive road victory last Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory on the road over first-place, Greenville. Mitchell Hoelscher scored two goals Jaydon Dureau tallied a goal and an assist. Veteran forward Tyler Bird provided the game-winning tally in the first period. Colten Ellis made 34 saves in the victory.

Friday, January 12 at Greenville: 2-1 OTL

Solar Bears goaltender Brandon Halverson was the story on Friday night, making 45 saves to allow Orlando to take three out of four points from Greenville. Alex Fortin provided the game-tying goal in the third period.

Saturday, January 13 at South Carolina: 5-4 OTL

After the Stingrays scored three goals in the opening eight minutes, the Solar Bears mounted a comeback to tie the game by the end of the second period. Hoelscher, Frye, Dureau (2), each scored in the middle frame. With no scoring in the third period, it was the Stingrays Jarid Lukosevicious who scored 57 seconds into overtime.

The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce their official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt for the largest gathering of people wearing aloha shirts when the Solar Bears host the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday, February 24 for Beach Night presented by Ivanhoe Park Brewing at the AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

BITES:

Mitchell Hoelscher will represent the Solar Bears at the 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic. He is the ninth player to represent the Solar Bears, not counting the 2014-15 roster that played against the All-Stars in the 2014 classic.

Tanner Dickinson had his 10-game point streak snapped on Friday night in Greenville. This was the longest point streak by a Solar Bears player this season.

Mitchell Hoelscher tallied his eighth multi-point game of the season on Saturday night in South Carolina, the most by any player on the Solar Bears this season.

Jaydon Dureau scored four points (2g-2a) Saturday night at South Carolina becoming the fifth Solar Bears player to tally four points in a single game. (Prev: Jimmy Mazza, Mitchell Hoelscher, Tanner Schachle, and Brayden Low)

The Solar Bears took their first loss of the season when scoring four or more goals this season on Saturday night. When the Solar Bears score four or more goals in a game, they are 15-0-1-0 this season.

The Solar Bears remain unbeaten on the road in their last eight games, posting a 6-0-2-0 mark. This is the second best eight-game stretch on the road in franchise history. (7-0-1-0, 2013-14 season)

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2023-24 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 26 GP, 15-8-0, .919%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 22 GP, 10-10-2, .891%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 42 GP, 14g-19a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 21 GP, 1g-0a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Columbus Blue Jackets - 13 GP, 3-8-1, .887%

