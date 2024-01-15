K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Surges to Four Straight, Rainbow Ice Saturday

K-Wings sweep week to season-best mark, prepare for Friday trip to Indy and annual Rainbow Ice game Saturday.

OVERALL RECORD: 18-15-1-0

CENTRAL DIVISION STANDINGS: 4th Place

LAST WEEK: 3-0-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, play one game at home and one game on the road this week. Kalamazoo travels to Indy on Friday before hosting Cincinnati for Rainbow Ice/Hockey is for Everyone at Wings Event Center on Saturday.

Last week, the K-Wings went 3-0-0-0 (4-1, 2-1, 2-1) and are now just two points (37) out of second place in the Central Division.

Kalamazoo opened the week with Marvel Night versus Toledo on Friday at Wings Event Center. Evan Dougherty (1g-1a), Ayden MacDonald (1g-1a), Chad Nychuk (2a), and Cooper Walker (2a) each recorded multiple points while Jonathan Lemieux (12-10-1-0) made 33 saves to secure the 4-1 victory. The win snapped Toledo's league-best 14-game win streak and made Kalamazoo the first team to hold the Walleye to just one goal scored in a game this season.

The K-Wings then traveled to Toledo for a rematch with the Walleye on Saturday. Kalamazoo took the second leg of the home-and-home 2-1 thanks to a third straight Collin Adams game-winner and 27 saves from Cleveland (AHL) loan Pavel Cajan (1-0-0-0). Kalamazoo played disciplined defense and tied its season-low mark for penalty minutes (2) in the win.

Kalamazoo capped off the weekend with a road win in Wheeling. The K-Wings won their fourth straight game and held an opponent under two goals for the fifth time in six outings with a 2-1 result over the Nailers. Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (13-10-1-1) made 28 saves and became the ECHL's wins leader with a baker's dozen in the win.

Also, don't miss out on Rainbow Ice, presented by Bells Brewery. Secure tickets now because it's drawing toward max capacity. Lock in your tickets now.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

The K-Wings play one game this week at Wings Event Center.

The K-Wings close the week by hosting Cincinnati on Saturday for Rainbow Ice and Hockey is for Everyone at Wings Event Center.It's time for the 3rd Annual 'Rainbow Ice' & 'Hockey Is For Everyone' game, presented by Bell's Brewery. Join the K-Wings to ensure everyone has the opportunity to experience the greatest game on earth, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability, or background. And don't miss the Specialty Jersey auction postgame.

RESULTS

Friday, Jan. 12 - Toledo 1, Kalamazoo 4 (Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (16-15-1-0) soared out to a 2-0 lead, played 60 minutes of balanced hockey and knocked off the Toledo Walleye (23-5-2-3) at Wings Event Center on Friday, 4-1. Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (12-10-1-0) was fantastic and made 33 saves to fend off a late Walleye surge. Lemieux's efforts to ensure a regulation win helped Kalamazoo snap Toledo's league-best 14-game point streak. Kalamazoo has taken points in ten of its last 14 games and improved to 4-1-1-0 versus Toledo this season. Ayden MacDonald (5) opened the scoring at the 11:25 mark of the first with a tap-in out front. Cooper Walker (9) fed MacDonald from behind the right post with a touch pass after receiving an endboard cycle from Evan Dougherty (5), who recorded two points in his first game as a K-Wing. Collin Adams (6) doubled Kalamazoo's lead at the 15:56 mark by sending a rebound home from outside the blue paint on the left side. Walker (10) and MacDonald (2) each picked up their second point of the contest by assisting Adams' marker through the chaos in the slot. Erik Bradford (12) made it 3-0 at the 11:46 mark of the second by finding the back of the net from the left circle on the power play. Chad Nychuk (5) and Brad Morrison (16) assisted the extra-man tally. Toledo scored a controversial power play marker at the 18:19 mark. Dougherty (3), a Kalamazoo native, capped off his multi-point night by notching an empty-netter at 19:13. Kalamazoo finished the game 1-for-4 on the power play and 0-for-1 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo took the final shot total, 36-34.

Saturday, Jan. 13 - Kalamazoo 2, Toledo 1 (Huntington Center, Toledo, OH) | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (17-15-1-0) used disciplined defense, superb goaltending, and a third straight Collin Adams game-winning goal to down the Toledo Walleye (23-6-2-3) at Huntington Center on Saturday, 2-1. Collin Adams (7) put Kalamazoo ahead at the 18:59 mark of the second by burying a Toledo defensive zone turnover on the forecheck. The marker brought Adams' game-winning goals streak to three straight games and the forward now leads the K-Wings in game-winners with three. David Keefer (9) opened the scoring with a wrister from the slot at the 6:28 mark of the first. Adams(8) hit Keefer with a sharp pass from the right circle while Luke Morgan (1) picked up his first point of the season with the secondary assist on the rush. Toledo tied the game at 1 at the 11:56 mark of the second but could not overcome late penalties and the stout K-Wings defense to pull even late. Goaltender Pavel Cajan (1-0-0-0) was outstanding in his first game with Kalamazoo this season. The Cleveland (AHL) loan made 26 saves to shut down a Walleye team that entered tonight boasting the league's No. 1 offense. Kalamazoo has taken points in 11 of its last 15 games, improved to 5-1-1-0 against Toledo this season and is the first team to hold the Walleye to one goal in consecutive games all season. The K-Wings finished the game scoreless on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo took the final shot total, 29-27.

Sunday, Jan. 14 - Kalamazoo 2, Wheeling 1 (WesBanco Arena, Wheeling, WV) | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (18-15-1-0) played stellar defense and held an opponent under two goals for the fifth time in six games to defeat the Wheeling Nailers (16-16-1-1) at WesBanco Arena on Sunday, 2-1. Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (13-10-1-0) cemented his name at the top of the ECHL wins leaderboard (13) with 28 saves on 29 shots against. Lemieux held Wheeling off the board for the final 52:06 of play. Wheeling opened the scoring with a power play goal at the 7:54 mark of the first. David Keefer (10) pulled Kalamazoo even with a one-timer from the high slot on the power play at the 14:57 mark. Michael Joyaux (7) and Erik Bradford (25) assisted the tally. Collin Saccoman (3) took matters into his own hands by skating down the left side and sticking one top shelf at the 17:53 mark. Brad Morrison (16) recorded his 150th professional point and Bradford (26) secured his ninth multi-point game of the year with assists on the play. Saccoman's goal also moved him into a tie with Collin Adams (3) in team game-winning goals. Kalamazoo has taken points in 12 of its last 16 games and held opponents to one goal or fewer in five of six, tying the team's season-best win streak at four games in the process. The K-Wings finished the game 1-for-4 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo took the final shot total, 30-29.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Friday, Jan. 19 - Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:00 p.m. EST - Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, IN)

Saturday, Jan. 20 - Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

ON THE MOVE

Jan. 10: Forward Josh Passolt was recalled from loan by Abbotsford (AHL)

Jan. 11: Goaltender Hunter Vorva signed a professional tryout contract with Cleveland (AHL)

Jan. 11: Goaltender Pavel Cajan was loaned to Kalamazoo from Cleveland (AHL)

FAST FACTS

Rookie goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (13) leads the ECHL in wins.

Forward Evan Dougherty, a Kalamazoo native, recorded his first professional multi-point game (1g-1a) Friday

Forward Brad Morrison notched his 150th professional point with one assist on Sunday

TEAM TRENDS

16-1-0-0 when leading after two periods

10-3-0-0 when allowing two goals or fewer this season

11-4-1-0 in one-goal games this season

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 38 - Erik Bradford

GOALS: 12 - Ty Glover*, Erik Bradford

ASSISTS: 26 - Erik Bradford

PLUS/MINUS: +12 - Tanner Sorenson

PIMS: 96 - Chaz Reddekopp

PP GOALS: 2 - Robert Calisti, Ty Glover*, Brad Morrison, Ayden MacDonald, David Keefer, Erik Bradford

PP ASSISTS: 8 - Erik Bradford

SH GOALS: 1 - Erik Bradford, Josh Passolt, Cooper Walker

GW GOALS: 3 - Collin Adams, Collin Saccoman

SHOTS: 93 - Erik Bradford

WINS: 13 - Jonathan Lemieux

GAA: 2.77 - Jonathan Lemieux

SAVE %: .914 - Jonathan Lemieux

-five games played min-

* Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 2/16 (12.5%)

This Season - 16/120 (13.3%) - No. 28 in the ECHL

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 6/8 (75.0%)

This Season - 109/134 (81.3%) - No. 11 in the ECHL

