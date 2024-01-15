Royals Host Mariners for 1 PM Puck Drop on MLK Day

January 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a three-game home series with the Maine Mariners on Monday, January 15 at 1:00 PM at Santander Arena.

The Royals third home game of 2024 is their MLK Day promotional game. Fans can enjoy a kids' jersey GIVEAWAY, free parking and a post-game skate on the ice with Royals players. Entry to the skate is included with your ticket! Fans must bring their own skates & drop them off at the info desk in sec. 101 before the game.

Kids 12 and under receive FREE admission to the 1 PM game! For each regularly-priced individual game ticket purchased, adults can add up to two additional free tickets.

Kids tickets can be secured HERE | Order tickets: royalshockey.com/tickets

Royals Right Now:

The Royals hoist a 14-16-1-1 record after falling to the Mainers on Saturday, January 13, 6-4. The Royals took the series opener over the Mariners, 1-0, behind Parker Gahagen's 12th professional career shutout. Gahagen's 40-saves matched his single-game season high this season.

Matt Brown leads the Royals with 29 points and 18 assists. Forward Ryan Chyzowski lead the team with 12 goals. Gahagen has won five of his last six starts in net for Reading.

Scouting the Mariners:

Maine enters the third game of the series at 13-14-5-0 through 32 games this season. The Mariners have earned a point in four of their last five games, and have won three of their last four games overall.

Forward Alex Kile leads the Mariners in goals (22) and points (39). The Troy, Michigan native is second on the team in assists (17) behind team leader Gabriel Chicoine (22).

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

Upcoming Games:

Star Wars / Pediatric Cancer Night - Jan. 27 vs. Wheeling

Join Chewbacca and friends from the Star Wars universe at the arena, and help support the fight against Pediatric Cancer

Appearances from your favorite Star Wars characters

Star Wars specialty jerseys

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Ice Angels team poster

Pink in the Rink / Women in Sports / Healthcare Professionals Appreciation Night - Feb. 3 vs. Adirondack

1st intermission breast cancer survivors charity shot and on-ice recognition

Pink in the Rink specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Pink Beanie

Autism Acceptance Night - Feb. 4 vs. Adirondack - Presented Prospectus Berco

Accessible sensory rooms and accommodating in-game aspects featured and open to all fans

Help raise funds for Prospectus Berco by participating in a pre-game Harmony Walk on the concourse with Slapshot and Royals players (More info TBA)

Chinese New Year specialty jersey

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.