Convincing Win for the Lions

January 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Lions and Atlanta Gladiators squared off for the second time in less than 24 hours on Saturday afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron. Friday night saw the two teams engage in a very entertaining game, with Atlanta coming out on top. Starting in goal for the Saturday matinée for Trois-Rivières was Zachary Bouthillier, while the Glads went with Brad Barone once again.

The first period was a scoreless affair, but Lions fans did get to see a new face in the line-up: Chris Jandric, the defenceman who was recently acquired in the trade between the Laval Rocket and the Rochester Americans involving Noah Laaouan. Atlanta had the edge in shots on goal in the period with an 11 to 5 advantage. However, Trois-Rivières netminder Bouthillier was up to the challenge.

While the opening period saw no goals, the second period was a different matter with four pucks finding the back of the net. The Lions' Alex-Olivier Voyer opened the scoring at 4:59, and then the Gladiators replied at 11:14 when Cody Sylvester scored. Trois-Rivières' Justin Ducharme regained the lead for the Lions, and his goal was then followed-up by one from Jakov Novak at 15:44 to give the Lions a 3-1 lead.

Three goals were scored in the third period: The Lions' Nolan Yaremko deflected Matthew Boucher's shot to extend Trois-Rivières' lead to 4-1. Atlanta's Jackson Pierson notched his team's second goal before the Lions' Ducharme scored into an empty net to give the Lions a convincing 5-2 victory. Trois-Rivières now enters the all-star break with the team's next two games on January 19 and 20 when they face the Adirondack Thunder at Colisée Vidéotron.

