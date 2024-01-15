Nardi Scores Lone Goal in Royals Afternoon Loss to Mariners, 4-1

January 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (14-17-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Maine Mariners (14-14-5-0), 4-1, on Monday, January 15th at Santander Arena. Nolan Maier (7-9-1-0) suffered the loss in net with 24 saves on 28 shots faced. Brad Arvanitis (8-4-1-0) earned the win in net and had 30 saves on 31 shots faced.

The Mariners took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission after first period goals from Scott Kirton and Wyllum Deveaux. Kirton earned his first goal of the season following a pad save by Maier on a breakaway by Alex Kile. Kirton lifted the rebound past Maier to earn Kile the lone assist. Kile added a second helper 2:26 later with a centering pass to Deveaux's one-timer over Maier's right shoulder. Kile and Darien Kielb earned the assists.

Maine extended their lead 21 seconds into the second period, 3-0. Ethan Ritchie deflected a shot delivered by Devueax from the point past Maier to net his second goal of the season. Tyler Drevitch earned the secondary assist.

In the final frame, with 14:01 left on the clock, Joe Nardi snapped a wrist shot past Arvanitis to net Reading's first and only goal in the contest. Kenny Johnson earned the lone assist on Nardi's 8th goal of the season. This made for Johnson's fourth point in 2 games. WIth 4:35 remaining in regulation, Drevitch beat Maier on a rebound for his fifth goal of the season. Deveaux and William Provost earned the assists.

The Royals hit the road to continue their six-game series against the Mariners on Friday, January 19th at 7:15 p.m., Saturday, January 20th at 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, January 21st at 3:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena.

The Royals return home for Pride Night and a Wild Wednesday on January 24th at 7:00 p.m. presented by the LGBT Center of Greater Reading! Enjoy $2 dollar beers, Buy One, Get One College Student Tickets, and $6.10 Orange Zone tickets! To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.