Stingrays Weekly Report- January 15

January 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - For the third consecutive weekend, the Stingrays will play three games in three days. They'll take on the Swamp Rabbits on Friday before heading to Atlanta on Saturday, and then they'll return home to host the Solar Bears on Sunday.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 19-12-2-0 LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 12 at Jacksonville Icemen | 5-2 L

Michael Kim scored the game's opening tally but the Stingrays allowed four unanswered goals after that. Jarid Lukosevicius tallied a goal and an assist in his first game back with the Stingrays following a 19 game stint with the Belleville Senators in the AHL.

Saturday, January 13 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 5-4 W

Five different players scored for the Stingrays and Josh Wilkins recorded a three-point night (one goal, two assists). Jarid Lukosevicius scored the overtime winner and tallied his second consecutive multi-point game. Garet Hunt also tallied his first goal as a Stingray.

Sundaday, January 14 vs Jacksonville Icemen | 2-1 L

The Icemen scored both their goals on slap shots from the right point and Josh Wilkins tallied the lone Stingray goal. The Stingrays fired 32 shots on goal but Jacksonville's Matt Vernon stopped 31 of them.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 19 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:05 pm EST

Saturday, January 20 at Atlanta Gladiators | 7:00 pm EST

Sunday, January 21 vs. Orlando Solar Bears | 3:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Josh Wilkins (17)

Assists: Jack Adams (21)

Points: Josh Wilkins (33)

Plus/Minus: Tyson Empey, Connor Moore (+9)

Penalty Minutes: Tyson Empey (87)

Power Play Goals: Josh Wilkins (4)

Wins: Mitchell Gibson (9)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (2.55)

Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (0.904)

WHO'S HOT: Jarid Lukosevicius has four points in his last three games. He leads the Stingrays with 1.09 points per game. He also leads the Stingrays in game winning goals this season with three.

STAT OF THE WEEK: After Saturday's win, the Stingrays are now tied for first in the ECHL in overtime wins (6). They are 6-2 in overtime games this year.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.