Cincy Falls in Overtime to Heartlanders
January 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CORALVILLE, IA - The Cyclones got one point in a 5-4 OT loss to the Heartlanders inside Xtream Arena this Monday afternoon. Cincinnati finishes the three-game road trip earning three points and going 1-1-1-0.
Cincinnati jumped in front just 2:01 into the game when Patrick Polino spun out from behind the net and beat Drew DeRidder. Iowa pulled even later in the period when Brett Budgell finished off a Will Calverly feed. Lincoln Griffin went in on a shorthanded breakaway and deked to his backhand to give Cincy a 2-1 lead.
In the second period, Stevevn MacLean threw a puck to the crease from the blueline and was credited with the 'Clones third marker after Iowa put it in its own net.
Jake Durflinger scored in the first minute of the 3rd period to pull Iowa back within one. Zack Andrusiak potted his 15th goal of the season into an empty net to make it 4-2. Iowa scored two straight goals from Justin Michaelian and Maxim Cajkovic in the span of five minutes to tie the game at 4-4. In overtime Cajkovic converted on a 2-on-0 rush and beat Olof Lindbom and give Iowa the 5-4 win.
Up next, Cincinnati returns home to the Heritage Bank Center to host the Toledo Walleye. Puck drop next Friday January 19th is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
