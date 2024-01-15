Royals Acquire Defenseman Kurt Gosselin from Kalamazoo for Future Considerations

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that they have acquired defenseman Kurt Gosselin from the Kalamazoo Wings in exchange for Future Considerations.

Gosselin, 29, registered six points (2g-4a), 22 penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 12 games with Kalamazoo this season. The Brighton, Michigan native amassed 16 points (6g-10a) and 53 penalty minutes across 39 games with the Wings over the last two seasons. Gosselin began the season with the Toledo Walleye before being acquired by Kalamazoo via trade on February 13, 2023.

The 6'1", 201-pound, left-shot defenseman has registered 47 points (20g-27a), 112 penalty minutes and a +3 rating across 119 professional career games. He made eight appearances at the AHL level with the Rochester Americans where he registered three points (3a) and four penalty minutes.

Gosselin recorded a career-high 18 points (6g-12a) in 47 games with Cincinnati in 2019-20 before joining the Toledo Walleye in 2022-23.

The deadline to complete Future Considerations is 3:00 p.m. ET on June 20, 2024.

