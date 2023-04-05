Worcester Red Sox Take the Field for the First Time at the Welcome Home Workout and Open House March 29

The Worcester Red Sox brought baseball back to Polar Park Wednesday, March 29, with the Welcome Home Workout and Open House prior to Opening Day two days later on March 31.

The event kicked off in the WooSox clubhouse where media representatives had the opportunity to speak with WooSox players and front office staff members. Later in the day, a ribbon cutting ceremony opened the Bernie & Phyl's Fan Deck in left field, and WooSox players held batting practice to prepare for Opening Day.

In the clubhouse, WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg welcomed media members to the ballpark and introduced Larry Lucchino (WooSox principal owner and chairman), Dan Rea (WooSox executive vice president and general manager), Brooke Cooper (WooSox senior vice president and assistant general manager) and Bill Wanless (senior vice president of communications). Addressing the players directly, Steinberg said he wants the team to really feel like part of the Worcester community.

"We'll come around and talk to you individually, but I will tell you, I think we've got something pretty special going on in Worcester," Steinberg said. "There's been a really good vibe of fans supporting the team. We led all 120 teams in Minor League Baseball last year in ticket sales, and we're ahead of last year's base now. We know it's an exciting vibe when it's a full house, and we're trying to do everything we can."

With Opening Day just two days later, WooSox infielders Nick Sogard and Ryan Fitzgerald said they were most looking forward to the energy that fans bring to Polar Park, particularly with the new additions to this year's lineup.

"I think there's a lot of excitement," Sogard said. "We have a different group here than last year, a lot of new faces, but it's exciting whenever the season's about to start to embrace the journey."

Fitzgerald, who Sogard jokingly nicknamed "The Mayor of the WooSox," added that he is looking forward to watching the team's performance at the plate.

"Looking around, we've got [Bobby] Dalbec over here, you got [Jarren] Duran over there-we've got some dudes who can bang, so it's going to be fun watching us hit, for sure," Fitzgerald said. "The Mayor hopes to see you out at the park on Opening Day."

After the media portion of the event concluded, Steinberg and Lucchino held a ribbon cutting ceremony beyond left field to unveil the newest addition to Polar Park: the Fan Deck. The new area features several high top tables and chairs under bright red tents to shield from the sun and provide fans with widely-shaded zones. Lucchino said that the Fan Deck does not replace the left field building currently under construction, but it is a temporary replacement.

In addition to the Fan Deck, the WooSox are also introducing new food menu items like tacos, New England Lobster Rolls and New England Clam Chowder. According to Steinberg, it's not farfetched for people to say, "I want a good lobster roll. Let's go to Polar Park." The lobster rolls and clam chowder will be sold this season next to the Fan Deck.

Later in the afternoon, the WooSox took the field for the first time this season, taking the time to throw and warm up the bats for Opening Day. Spectators were able to see Bobby Dalbec, the most recent addition to the WooSox lineup, bring his powerful bat to the plate and hit all over the ballpark and beyond for the first time this year.

With WooSox Opening Weekend taking place March 31 through April 2, Steinberg said he wants both fans and players alike to feel at home at Polar Park.

"You want to believe you're one organization," Steinberg said. "You preach and teach that you're one organization, but it's events like this that bring it to life. Talking to young men from all over the country, from all over the world and just letting them know we're all the same and we're happy you're all here. It's very human, it's very basic, it's very elemental. It gets right to the soul, and I think it's great. I think it's great for them to know that the folks who work here are baseball fans who care about them and who want to make sure that their life in Worcester is happy and comfortable and memorable in a good way."

