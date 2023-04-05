Memphis Redbirds Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
April 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Wednesday's matinee matchup between the Memphis Redbirds and Nashville Sounds has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Today's game will be made up in a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, April 6, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.
Fans who purchased a ticket for Wednesday's game will be refunded with a credit to their MyTickets Account to use for any 2023 regular season home game.
