Memphis Redbirds Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Wednesday's matinee matchup between the Memphis Redbirds and Nashville Sounds has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Today's game will be made up in a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, April 6, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

Fans who purchased a ticket for Wednesday's game will be refunded with a credit to their MyTickets Account to use for any 2023 regular season home game.

