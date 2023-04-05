Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 5 at Syracuse

April 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (0-3) vs. Syracuse Mets (2-2)

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 - 1:05 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Cory Abbott (NR) vs. RHP Denyi Reyes (NR)

EARLY BIRD BLUES: The Rochester Red Wings dropped their third-straight game to start the season yesterday after they were shut out by the Syracuse Mets, 5-0...RHP Paolo Espino made his season debut for the Wings and went 2.1 innings, allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out three...2B Darren Baker picked up the lone multi-hit game for the Wings, accounting for two of the three hits Rochester logged yesterday after the lefty bat went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles...RF Yadiel Hernandez recorded his second hit of the year and his second double when he split the left-center gap in the first inning...RHP Andres Machado led the bullpen effort, throwing 2.1 innings of hitless ball, striking out three in the process...the Wings send RHP Cory Abbott to the mound for his 11th outing in a Red Wings uniform as the righty is set to make his 2023 debut.

I MISS HOMERING: This is the first time the Wings have gone homerless in their first three games to start the season since 2018...should they not homer today, it would be their longest streak to start a season since 2000 when it took them five games to finally hit a home run.

THIS IS A GOOD SIGN: For the third consecutive game, the Wings fell to their opponent, making this the third time in their last five seasons that they've started the year 0-3...in 2018, after dropping the first three, the Wings followed up with four-straight wins...

The Wings haven't started a season 0-4 since at least 1981.

The 1971 Red Wings squad started 0-5 before finishing the season with an 86-54 record and winning the Junior World Series.

FIRST ONE OUT OF THE WAY: Despite having a 114-113 record vs. Syracuse since 2010, the Wings are just 3-10 in the season-opening game against their Thruway rival.

NO EXTRA CREDIT: The Red Wings have logged the fewest extra-base hits in Triple-A baseball, collecting just five through the first three games (four doubles, one triple)...

Dating back to 2022, the Wings have only homered in two of their last eight games.

In 2022, the Wings recorded the fifth fewest extra-base hits in the International League (419).

THREE HITS, NO MORE, NO LESS: After 2B Darren Baker and RF Yadiel Hernandez combined for the Rochester entire offensive effort on Tuesday, the Wings have now been held to three or less hits in back-to-back nine-inning games for the first time since July 29-30, 2018.

THAT HITS HOME: Rochester's very own Danny Mendick recorded a 2-for-5 day at the plate yesterday, against his hometown team including an RBI-double...

The Rochester native, whose grandfather is the Red Wings longest-tenured season ticket holder, has hit .370 against his childhood team, going 10-for-27 with three doubles and an RBI across two seasons (2019, 2023).

Mendick becomes the first Rochester-born player to collect a hit against his hometown team since Brighton's Ernie Clement logged two hits against the Wings last season as a member of the Columbus Clippers on 8/7...Aquinas product, Christopher Bostick, logged four multi-hit games against the Red Wings spanning across the 2016, 2017, and 2019 seasons as a member of the Washington, Pittsburgh, and Baltimore organizations.

VELO KINGS: Of the 53 hardest pitches thrown in yesterday's game, Red Wings pitchers account for throwing 46, or 87%, of those...

RHP Jesus Liranzo topped out at 97.1 MPH when he struck out Syracuse's Jonathan Arauz in the bottom of the 8th inning.

DH Wilson Garcia recorded the hardest hit ball for Rochester when he lined a 102.7 MPH laser to Syracuse's shortstop, Ronny Mauricio, to end the ballgame.

Mets 1B Mark Vientos recorded the hardest hit ball of the game after he launched a double, coming off the bat at 110.8 MPH.

JEEZ, TOUGH LEAGUE: Red Wings pitching, who own a 4.67 ERA (14 ER / 27 IP), have struck out 10 batters in each of their first three games of the season, only good enough for 12th among International League teams...their 11 free passes is the fourth fewest.

The staff showcases a 28% WHIFF rate overall.

20% WHIFF rate on four-seam fastballs

42% WHIFF rate on off-speed pitches

International League Stories from April 5, 2023

