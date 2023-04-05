Bisons/Red Sox Postponed Wednesday, Teams to Play Doubleheader on Thursday

The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled doubleheader against the Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday, April 5 has been postponed due to the combination of the field conditions and the potential for severe weather later this afternoon.

The Bisons will now host the Red Sox for a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, April 6 with the first of two seven-inning contests beginning at 12:05 p.m. (Gates: 11:30 a.m.). The team will then play their scheduled Honda fridaynightbash!® at 6:05 p.m. before hosting a second, single-admission doubleheaders on Saturday, April 8 with game one starting at 4:05 p.m. (Gates: 3:00 p.m.). Sunday's Bisons/Red Sox game will remain a 1:05 p.m. first pitch.

Thursday, April 6 Doubleheader (Game 1: 12:05 p.m.)

As a single-admission doubleheader, one ticket is all fans need for both games and all existing tickets for April 6 remain valid. The game will feature a Magnetic Schedule Giveaway as well as the Anderson's Kids Week promotions of $10 Kids Tickets at the Box Office and FREE Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy vouchers to the first 1,000 kids through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. (Gates open 12 p.m.). Fans can also purchase Sahlen's Hot Dogs for only $2 throughout Thursday's doubleheader.

All remaining Bisons games through April 9 will also be a part of Anderson's Kids Week, with $10 Kids Tickets at the Box Office and FREE Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy vouchers to the first 1,000 kids through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. GET MY TICKETS

Ticket Exchange Information

Fans holding tickets to Wednesday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2023 Bisons game (excluding July 3rd). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Wednesday, April 5. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2023 season.

