RailRiders End Losing Streak with Win Over IronPigs

April 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Allentown, PA - The Scranton Wilkes/Barre RailRiders snapped their three-game losing streak with a big 7-4 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs handing them their first loss of the season. SWB totaled a high of 13 hits, with three-hit games from Rodolfo Duran and Billy McKinney. Duran also drove in five runs. He was the first to do so since Estevan Florial did so on June 9, 2022.

The RailRiders got on the board in the second inning. Back-to-back singles from Jamie Westbrook and McKinney put two on early. Duran smashed a three-run homer for his first of the season. Oswald Peraza continued the frame with a walk. He stole a base and, thanks to two wild pitches, came home for a 4-0 RailRiders lead.

The IronPigs countered quickly when Jim Haley led off with a base hit. Dustin Peterson singled him home to make it 4-1.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's bats were hot again in the third. McKinney doubled and crossed the dish on Duran's RBI single. Duran moved over on a balk and then again on a wild pitch. Elijah Dunham sent him home on an infield single for a 6-1 lead.

In the fourth, Haley launched his first home run of the season, chipping into Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's lead to 6-2.

The IronPigs added another in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Vimael Machin bringing home Peterson who singled to reach.

Willie Calhoun led off the seventh with a base hit and McKinney singled to move him into scoring position. Duran smashed a double down the left field line to plate Calhoun, but McKinney was caught rounding third and tagged out at the plate allowing. SWB led 7-3.

Weston Wilson started off the eighth with a long home run to put Lehigh Valley back in the contest, down 7-4 where it stayed.

Randy Vasquez got the start throwing 4.1 innings of work. He allowed three runs on eight hits with three strikeouts. Vasquez threw a season-high 76 pitches. Aaron McGarity (W, 1-0) made his Triple-A debut getting a big inning ending double play in the fifth. He pitched a 1-2-3 sixth. James Norwood dealt with some defensive miscues behind him, but stayed tough in the seventh getting out clean. He allowed a homer in the eighth but that was all to his line. Greg Weissert (S,2) tossed a four-out save, including striking out the side in the ninth.

James McArthur (L, 0-1) led for the IronPigs with 2.2 innings. He allowed five runs on five hits and three walks. He struck out two. McArthur left the third with a runner on and Ben Bowden took over. Bowden let the runner cross and then one of us own getting just one out. Hans Crouse tossed a 1-2-3 fourth and a clean fifth. The righty left with two on in the fifth. Francisco Morales picked up the strikeout to end the inning. Morales allowed just one run across in the seventh. Junior Marte and Trey Cobb each tossed a clean frame.

The RailRiders continue their first road trip at Lehigh Valley on Thursday. Righty Ryan Weber gets the ball for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in his second start of the season. First pitch slated for 6:45 P.M.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 2-3.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.