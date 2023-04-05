Wings Lock Up First Win Of 2023, Top Mets 11-4

The Wings snapped their 14-inning scoreless streak in the top half off the first, plating a pair on a Travis Blankenhorn double that drove in 2B Darren Baker, followed by a Matt Adams sacrifice fly that scored SS Lucius Fox. Syracuse would then plate three unanswered, tying the game via a two-run shot off the bat of Francisco Alvarez in the first, and taking the lead on a Ronny Mauricio solo homer in the second.

Wilson Garcia collected his first career Triple-A hit, a home run in the fourth to tie the game at 3-3. This also marked the first Red Wing home run of 2023. The Wings would add four runs an inning later, highlighted by a three-run homer from Matt Adams to give Rochester a 7-3 lead after five.

Rochester broke the game open in the seventh, as Blankenhorn launched a solo shot followed by Wilson Garcia's second homer of the game to push the lead to 10-4. Matt Adams added his second homer and fifth RBI in the ninth as the Wings secure their first win of the season, 11-4.

RHP Cory Abbott (1-0) took the ball and earned the win for the Wings, working five full innings allowing three earned on five hits, striking out three while walking one. LHP Jose Ferrer, RHP Gerson Moreno, and RHP Jordan Weems combined to allow one earned over the final four frames. RHP William Woods (0-1) takes the loss for Syracuse.

The two teams meet again tomorrow night for the third of a six-game set. Wings RHP Wily Peralta takes the mound for his 2023 debut, facing Mets RHP Tony Dibrell. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm.

