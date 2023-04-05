Durham Defeats Jacksonville 5-2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Bulls right fielder Ben Gamel, catcher Nick Dini and second baseman Osleivis Basabe all homered, while Durham starting pitcher Elvin Rodriguez struck out seven over five solid innings in a 5-2 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday evening at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Gamel got the scoring started with a deep solo shot to center to put the Bulls ahead 1-0. After the Jumbo Shrimp evened the tally in the last of the fourth, Dini left the yard with a solo blast to left to put Durham ahead 2-1 before 1B Jonathan Aranda's RBI single to center made it 3-1.

That advantage would rise to three one frame later when Dini lofted a sacrifice fly to center. A single Jacksonville tally in the last of the eighth, however, would narrow the margin back to two before Basabe bashed his first Triple-A longball, a ninth-inning solo shot, to make it 5-2. Jacksonville would put the tying runs on base in the ninth, however were unable to erase their deficit.

Rodriguez (5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO) earned the victory with his five strong frames, yielding a lone earned run on just two hits, adding seven strikeouts with no walks. Righty Trevor Brigden (2.0 IP, 2 BB, 3 SO) followed with two scoreless innings and Ben Heller (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 SO) notched the save, while Jacksonville southpaw Luis Palacios (6.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO) suffered the loss.

The two teams are set to continue their six-game set on Thursday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm. RHP Taj Bradley is anticipated to get the nod for Durham and be opposed by RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez.

The Bulls return home on Tuesday, April 11 to begin a six-game homestand versus the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Triple-Affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch of that series' opener is scheduled for a special Education Day 11:05am start.

Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

