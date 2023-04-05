Durham Defeats Jacksonville 5-2
April 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Bulls right fielder Ben Gamel, catcher Nick Dini and second baseman Osleivis Basabe all homered, while Durham starting pitcher Elvin Rodriguez struck out seven over five solid innings in a 5-2 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday evening at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Gamel got the scoring started with a deep solo shot to center to put the Bulls ahead 1-0. After the Jumbo Shrimp evened the tally in the last of the fourth, Dini left the yard with a solo blast to left to put Durham ahead 2-1 before 1B Jonathan Aranda's RBI single to center made it 3-1.
That advantage would rise to three one frame later when Dini lofted a sacrifice fly to center. A single Jacksonville tally in the last of the eighth, however, would narrow the margin back to two before Basabe bashed his first Triple-A longball, a ninth-inning solo shot, to make it 5-2. Jacksonville would put the tying runs on base in the ninth, however were unable to erase their deficit.
Rodriguez (5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO) earned the victory with his five strong frames, yielding a lone earned run on just two hits, adding seven strikeouts with no walks. Righty Trevor Brigden (2.0 IP, 2 BB, 3 SO) followed with two scoreless innings and Ben Heller (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 SO) notched the save, while Jacksonville southpaw Luis Palacios (6.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO) suffered the loss.
The two teams are set to continue their six-game set on Thursday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm. RHP Taj Bradley is anticipated to get the nod for Durham and be opposed by RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez.
The Bulls return home on Tuesday, April 11 to begin a six-game homestand versus the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Triple-Affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch of that series' opener is scheduled for a special Education Day 11:05am start.
Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 5, 2023
- Durham Defeats Jacksonville 5-2 - Durham Bulls
- Close Game Slips Away from Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- RailRiders End Losing Streak with Win Over IronPigs - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- O'Hearn's Big Night Gives Tides First Win at Home - Norfolk Tides
- Rehabbing Wright Logs Six Innings in Stripers' 6-3 Loss at Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Omaha Comeback Falls Short in Second Loss to Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Wednesday's Game Postponed from Columbus, OH - Charlotte Knights
- Hens Storm Back for Win Over Storm Chasers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Roster Move, April 5 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Charlotte at Columbus, PPD. - Columbus Clippers
- Mauricio Homers Twice, But Mets Fall to Red Wings on Wednesday, 11-4 - Syracuse Mets
- Wings Lock Up First Win Of 2023, Top Mets 11-4 - Rochester Red Wings
- April 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Jake Burger Promoted to White Sox - Charlotte Knights
- Saints to Eventually Play a Home Game, Just Not Today, Postpone April 5 Game, Move April 6 Game Time to 3:07 p.m. - St. Paul Saints
- Indianapolis at Louisville Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- Wednesday's Game Postponed - Louisville Bats
- Wednesday's Game Postponed - Louisville Bats
- Memphis Redbirds Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Memphis Redbirds
- Sounds Game in Memphis Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Nashville Sounds
- Saints Will Keep You Warm During Opening Homestand from April 5-9 - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox Postponed Wednesday in Buffalo - Worcester Red Sox
- Worcester Red Sox Take the Field for the First Time at the Welcome Home Workout and Open House March 29 - Worcester Red Sox
- Indians Announce Partnership with the American Legion and Hotel Tango - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 5 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons/Red Sox Postponed Wednesday, Teams to Play Doubleheader on Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Durham Bulls Stories
- Durham Defeats Jacksonville 5-2
- Bulls Batter Jumbo Shrimp 14-8
- Norfolk Defeats Durham 7-4
- Tides Best Bulls 13-4
- Tides Top Bulls 6-4