Wednesday's Game Postponed from Columbus, OH
April 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(COLUMBUS, OH) -- Wednesday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Columbus Clippers has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Friday, April 7 with first pitch of game one set for 4:35 p.m. from Huntington Park in Columbus, OH. The second game will start 30 minutes after the completion of game one or 7:05 p.m. (whichever is later).
The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) at 6:15 p.m. from Huntington Park on Thursday night. Fans can listen to the game live on www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.
