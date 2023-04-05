Indians Announce Partnership with the American Legion and Hotel Tango

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians and Indianapolis Indians Charities today announced a partnership with The American Legion and Hotel Tango. The partnership includes a monthlong awareness campaign for The American Legion's Be the One initiative, which kicks off during the Indians' home game on Saturday, April 29 and continues through the team's Memorial Day Celebration on Monday, May 29, when specialty camouflage jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit The American Legion and Be the One. It also includes a second edition of Bourbon at the Ballpark presented by Hotel Tango from 5:30-8 PM on Thursday, May 11, to support the cause.

"We are proud to use our platform and join arms with Hotel Tango to elevate the American Legion's Be the One initiative," said Joel Zawacki, Indianapolis Indians assistant general manager of corporate sales and marketing. "Through this monthlong campaign and return of Bourbon at the Ballpark, we can make a difference in the lives of veterans and servicemembers facing mental health issues."

The No. 1 issue facing the veteran community is suicide, according to the National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report. It is estimated that between 17 and 22 veterans or servicemembers take their lives each day, and more than 6,000 annually. The American Legion's mission to reduce the rate of veteran suicide is activated through its Be the One initiative, which destigmatizes asking for mental health support and provides peer-to-peer support to veterans and servicemembers in local communities to identify issues and find support.

"From the day of our founding after World War I, The American Legion has been responsible for tackling the most important issues facing our nation's veterans," said Dean Kessel, American Legion chief marketing officer. "Through our mission and infrastructure, we can fight the battle to end veteran suicide on all fronts, and the most important number to us is ONE."

Bourbon at the Ballpark will take place in the Elements Financial Club at Victory Field and will feature guest speakers from Chip Ganassi Racing including owner Chip Ganassi, defending Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson and 2021 INDYCAR Series Champion and American Legion driver Alex Palou. Guests may purchase a bourbon ticket for $200 (limited to the first 150 guests), which includes a bottle of Hotel Tango Single Barrel Pick, two drink tickets and hors d'oeuvres. Guests may also purchase a regular ticket for $150, which includes two drink tickets and hors d'oeuvres.

Bourbon samplings from Hotel Tango will be available to all guests along with a raffle for the chance to win allocated bourbon bottles. Guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend.

Additional beverages will be available for purchase through cashless transactions only.

Limited free parking at Victory Field will be available beginning at 5 PM. Enter the lot on the west side of the stadium off Washington/Maryland before proceeding through the guest relations entrance for elevator access to the Elements Financial Club.

"As a veteran-owned company, we are proud to partner with the American Legion and the Indianapolis Indians to support the Be the One campaign. The Legion has historically advocated providing the correct support to veterans and military members, and currently, suicide is all too common with my generation of soldiers. I encourage all veterans struggling to reach out to a Legion post and seek help," said Travis Barnes, Hotel Tango Founder & CEO.

Tickets to Bourbon at the Ballpark and all Indians home games are available at IndyIndians.com.

