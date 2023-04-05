Saints Will Keep You Warm During Opening Homestand from April 5-9

ST. PAUL, MN - Spring doesn't officially begin until the first pitch of the baseball season has been thrown. The St. Paul Saints are here to remove the winter chill from your bones and make you sweat. It's the opening week of the 2023 season and these are promotions you will certainly dye from during the April 5-9 homestand.

Wednesday, April 5 vs. Iowa Cubs, 6:37 p.m. - Magnet Schedule Giveaway (5,000)

The most powerful magnet in the universe is actually a star called magnetar. They are stars that have died off and had a supernova explosion. These magnetars are what is left over, and they are strong enough to destroy small planets if they get close enough. Good news is there are only a dozen or so of those according to scientists, and they are faaaaaaaaaaaar away from Earth. The magnets we're going to provide you are just as powerful, as it will make you the authoritative figure among your friends and family on the Saints 2023 schedule. The first 5,000 fans receive a free Saints magnet schedule. And when you're not at the ballpark Explore Minnesota Wednesday will help you figure out where else to hang out this summer.

Thursday, April 6 vs. Iowa Cubs, 6:37 p.m. - National Burrito Day

National Burrito Day. More like National Brrrito Day in Minnesota, am I right? The word burrito means "little donkey" in Spanish. Not sure if that's adorable or makes one never want to eat another burrito again. This quick, easy food item became popular in the early 1900s around the time of the Mexican Revolution. The first mention of a burrito on a U.S. menu was in the 1930s at the El Cholo Spanish Café in Los Angeles. We think of a burrito as a tortilla stuffed with beef, beans, and cheese, but there are so many other options: Mission-style Carne Asada, Mexican-style, breakfast burrito, Korean Beef Bulgogi Burritos, and Wet Burrito to name a few. Whatever satiates your palate, we'll make your mouth water today. You can wash down your burrito on Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, April 7 vs. Iowa Cubs, 6:37 p.m. - Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy featuring songs that make you sweat

Get up out of your seats because it's time to move around. This is no time to sit there and shiver. We're going to make you work up a sweat. The songs we play tonight will give you a Good Feeling on a night that Can't Hold Us. We'll make sure it's the Best Day of Your Life as we bring you to the Edge of Glory. It's our first Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to the music that will make you sweat.

Saturday, April 8 vs. Iowa Cubs, 1:07 p.m. (Doubleheader)- Hoodie Giveaway (2,000)/Hugging World Record

Two for the price of one. The postponed home opener from April 4, now turns into a doubleheader on this day. It's all about layers in Minnesota and we'll add one to your wardrobe as the first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a Saints hoodie. But that's not all. In game two of the doubleheader we're here to set records. This is the perfect day for everyone to get close. The most hugs given by a mascot in one minute is 89 hugs, achieved by M&M's in Shanghai, China, on June 16, 2019. We not only think Mudonna can break that record, but believe she can shatter it. Line up, put your arms out at your side, get your hug on, and be a part of history. Nothing gets people hugging like a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, April 9 vs. Iowa Cubs, 2:07 p.m. - Easter Day Celebration with Eggstra Bunny Scavenger Hunt

The legend of the Easter Bunny dates back hundreds of years to Germany. More than 1.5 million Cadbury Cream eggs are produced every day. And the world's most expensive Easter Egg was sold for more than $11,000,000 at Christie's in London in 2007. Learn all about quirky Easter facts as we enjoy the day with family, food, and fun for the kids. It's Easter Sunday at CHS Field. Enjoy some amazing brunch specials, watch the kids race around the ballpark trying to find all our eggs with special prizes in them, and bring the entire family out and spend an afternoon with us. Easter is the perfect day for a Cub Family Sunday.

We're off and running in the 2023 season. This is just the tip of the iceberg of the fun we're going to have this season. We'll allow everyone to talk about the possible frigid temperature for this week and this week only. After this, bring your sun shining smiles because we have an entire season to spend together.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $8 bleacher seats, $16 for outfield reserved, $18 for outfield reserved drink rail and $20 for infield drink reserved, and $20 for infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game SPIREworks Supershow on May 28 and Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (July 1, July 3, and September 3) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

