Sounds Game in Memphis Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Wednesday afternoon's game between the Nashville Sounds and the Memphis Redbirds has been postponed due to inclement weather at AutoZone Park. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow.

First pitch for game one will be at 5:05 p.m., with game two to follow. The remaining five games of the series will continue through Sunday.

The Sounds will return from the road trip and begin a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday, April 11 at 6:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park.

