Rehabbing Wright Logs Six Innings in Stripers' 6-3 Loss at Norfolk
April 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - Atlanta Braves right-hander Kyle Wright pitched 6.0 innings in his first rehab start for Gwinnett as the Stripers (2-3) fell 6-3 to the Norfolk Tides (4-1) on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. Ryan O'Hearn's grand slam off Wright erased Gwinnett's 2-1 lead in the third inning, lifting Norfolk to the win.
Decisive Plays: Justin Dean opened the scoring with a two-run single in the top of the second, staking the Stripers to a 2-0 lead. O'Hearn tripled and scored to make it 2-1 in the second, and in the third launched a 3-1 pitch from Wright (L, 0-1) over the wall in left-center for a go-ahead grand slam (3). Gwinnett cut the deficit to 5-3 on an RBI single by Yolmer Sanchez in the fifth, but Lewin Diaz made it 6-3 with a long solo homer (1) in the seventh.
Key Contributors: Dean finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs, while Sanchez went 2-for-5 with one RBI. Wright yielded five runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out six over 6.0 innings. Following 5.0 innings of three-run baseball from Tides starter Drew Rom (W, 1-0), four Norfolk relievers combined on 4.0 scoreless, five-hit frames.
Noteworthy: Wright entered the outing having not allowed a run in 23 consecutive Triple-A innings dating back to September 19, 2021, but saw that streak end at 24 innings on Jordan Westburg's RBI groundout in the second. Vaughn Grissom went 1-for-5 and has hit safely in all five games this season (.429, 9-for-21, 1.395 OPS).
Next Game (Thursday, April 6): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m. at Harbor Park. LHP Domingo Robles (NR) for the Stripers vs. RHP Ryan Watson (NR) for the Tides. Radio Broadcast: 11:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 11): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 11:05 a.m. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com. The Stripers will welcome area students for Education Day at Coolray Field.
