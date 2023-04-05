Hens Storm Back for Win Over Storm Chasers
April 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Toledo, Ohio - Mud hens offense explodes I the late innings for a come-from-behind victory over the Storm Chasers
Good starting pitching from both sides kept the game a scoreless tie after the first three innings of play.
Zach Logue started the game on the bump for the Mud Hens, pitching 3.2 scoreless innings and only allowing two hits and three walks, while recording five strikeouts.
Logue finished his day while lowering his ERA down to a 1.59.
Brendon Davis broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fourth inning, after he would he record an RBI grounding out the short stop scoring Tyler Nevin who singled to right field earlier in the inning.
Will Vest entered the game in relief for the Mud Hens, and pitched 1.1 innings of no hit baseball, recording two strikeouts.
The Storm Chasers would break out in the bottom of the sixth inning, after putting two runners on Tyler Gentry and Logan Porter hit back-to-back homers giving the Storm Chasers a 4-1 lead after six.
In the eighth inning, the Mud Hen's offense was ignited, after RBI doubles from Tyler Nevin and Andre Lipcius tied the game at 4-4. Then, Johnathan Davis hit a two-run homer scoring himself and Lipcius to give the Mud Hens a 6-4 lead.
Tyler Gentry of the Storm Chasers whit a solo homerun to cut the Mud Hens lead down to just one heading into the ninth inning.
The Mud Hens, knowing they needed some insurance scratched across one more run thanks to Tyler Nevin after he singled to left field scoring Justyn-Henry Malloy after he walked to begin the inning.
The Storm Chasers battled back, scoring one run and putting the game tying run on second base with two outs, but Miguel Diaz would get the final out, recording his second save of the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 5, 2023
- Hens Storm Back for Win Over Storm Chasers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Roster Move, April 5 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Charlotte at Columbus, PPD. - Columbus Clippers
- Mauricio Homers Twice, But Mets Fall to Red Wings on Wednesday, 11-4 - Syracuse Mets
- Wings Lock Up First Win Of 2023, Top Mets 11-4 - Rochester Red Wings
- April 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Jake Burger Promoted to White Sox - Charlotte Knights
- Saints to Eventually Play a Home Game, Just Not Today, Postpone April 5 Game, Move April 6 Game Time to 3:07 p.m. - St. Paul Saints
- Indianapolis at Louisville Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- Indianapolis at Louisville Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- Wednesday's Game Postponed - Louisville Bats
- Wednesday's Game Postponed - Louisville Bats
- Memphis Redbirds Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Memphis Redbirds
- Sounds Game in Memphis Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Nashville Sounds
- Saints Will Keep You Warm During Opening Homestand from April 5-9 - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox Postponed Wednesday in Buffalo - Worcester Red Sox
- Worcester Red Sox Take the Field for the First Time at the Welcome Home Workout and Open House March 29 - Worcester Red Sox
- Indians Announce Partnership with the American Legion and Hotel Tango - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 5 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons/Red Sox Postponed Wednesday, Teams to Play Doubleheader on Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.