Hens Storm Back for Win Over Storm Chasers

Toledo, Ohio - Mud hens offense explodes I the late innings for a come-from-behind victory over the Storm Chasers

Good starting pitching from both sides kept the game a scoreless tie after the first three innings of play.

Zach Logue started the game on the bump for the Mud Hens, pitching 3.2 scoreless innings and only allowing two hits and three walks, while recording five strikeouts.

Logue finished his day while lowering his ERA down to a 1.59.

Brendon Davis broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fourth inning, after he would he record an RBI grounding out the short stop scoring Tyler Nevin who singled to right field earlier in the inning.

Will Vest entered the game in relief for the Mud Hens, and pitched 1.1 innings of no hit baseball, recording two strikeouts.

The Storm Chasers would break out in the bottom of the sixth inning, after putting two runners on Tyler Gentry and Logan Porter hit back-to-back homers giving the Storm Chasers a 4-1 lead after six.

In the eighth inning, the Mud Hen's offense was ignited, after RBI doubles from Tyler Nevin and Andre Lipcius tied the game at 4-4. Then, Johnathan Davis hit a two-run homer scoring himself and Lipcius to give the Mud Hens a 6-4 lead.

Tyler Gentry of the Storm Chasers whit a solo homerun to cut the Mud Hens lead down to just one heading into the ninth inning.

The Mud Hens, knowing they needed some insurance scratched across one more run thanks to Tyler Nevin after he singled to left field scoring Justyn-Henry Malloy after he walked to begin the inning.

The Storm Chasers battled back, scoring one run and putting the game tying run on second base with two outs, but Miguel Diaz would get the final out, recording his second save of the season.

