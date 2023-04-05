Jake Burger Promoted to White Sox
April 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(COLUMBUS, OH) -- Infielder Jake Burger was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today (April 5, 2023). Burger, 26, has appeared in three games with the Knights so far this season and has recorded two hits (2-for-12 at the plate). A native of St. Louis, MO, Burger played 51 games with the White Sox last season and hit .250 (42-for-168) with 20 runs scored, nine doubles, one triple, eight home runs and 26 RBIs. With the Knights, Burger hit .253 (37-for-146) with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 39 games last season.
Burger is the first player promoted from the Charlotte Knights to the White Sox this season. Last year, a total of 16 players earned a promotion to the White Sox.
