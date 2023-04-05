Omaha Comeback Falls Short in Second Loss to Toledo

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers could not complete a comeback Wednesday afternoon, dropping a second straight game to the Toledo Mud Hens, 7-6.

After falling behind 1-0 in the fourth, Omaha stormed ahead in the sixth, on a go-ahead three-run home run from Tyler Gentry, his first Triple-A homer. Five pitches later, Logan Porter connected for his second home run of the year, a solo shot down the left field line, at the time putting the Storm Chasers up 4-1.

The three-run lead held from the sixth until the eighth inning when the Mud Hens tagged Storm Chasers reliever Ryan Weiss (0-1) for five runs (four earned) to surge ahead 6-4. Porter homered for the second time in the game to lead off the bottom of the eighth and bring the Chasers back within a run, but Toledo added a run of insurance in the ninth, keeping ahead by two runs going into the final half inning.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, shortstop Maikel Garcia laced a double to the wall in right-center field, but was stranded on second base as the potential tying run in the one-run loss.

Early, things looked promising as Omaha starter Mike Mayers kept Toledo to one run over 5.0 innings of work with five strikeouts, including striking out the side on 13 pitches in the fifth inning. Nick Wittgren followed Mayers and threw 2.0 hitless and scoreless innings, but the Med Hens offense took over in the final two innings, scoring six runs off Weiss and lefty Evan Sisk.

Garcia's RBI double in the ninth marked his fifth straight game with an RBI to start the year, while both he and Samad Taylor extended the season-opening hitting streaks to five games each.

Porter's 3-for-4, two-homer day puts him in a tie for second place in the International League with three home runs, while Garcia maintains his league lead with now 10 runs batted in. Dairon Blanco now has sole possession of the I.L. lead in steals after swiping second base in the fourth inning, with four stolen bases this year.

The Storm Chasers return to action Thursday at 12:05 p.m. CT, with right-hander Jackson Kowar (1-0) looking to right the ship against Toledo from Werner Park.

