Charlotte at Columbus, PPD.

Tonight's contest between the Charlotte Knights and Columbus Clippers has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as a doubleheader on Friday, April 7th. First pitch will be at 4:35pm with the second game commencing 30 minutes after game one OR 7:05pm, whichever is later.

