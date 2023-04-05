Charlotte at Columbus, PPD.
April 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release
Tonight's contest between the Charlotte Knights and Columbus Clippers has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as a doubleheader on Friday, April 7th. First pitch will be at 4:35pm with the second game commencing 30 minutes after game one OR 7:05pm, whichever is later.
Check out the Columbus Clippers Statistics
