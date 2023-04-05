Saints to Eventually Play a Home Game, Just Not Today, Postpone April 5 Game, Move April 6 Game Time to 3:07 p.m.
April 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - Maybe the St. Paul Saints can open their season in Anchorage Alaska, where the feels like temperature is twice as warm as it is in St. Paul. Due to heavy winds, and a feels like temperature in the mid-teens at first pitch, the Saints, in conjunction with the International League and Iowa Cubs, have postponed their second home opener on Wednesday, April 5. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader when the I-Cubs return to CHS Field from June 6-11. Date and time are TBD. In addition, the Saints are moving up their game time on Thursday, April 6 from 6:37 p.m. to 3:07 p.m. to take advantage of the sun and warmest time of the day. Gates for the April 6 game will open at 1:30 p.m.
Fans that purchased tickets for the April 5 or April 6 game via saintsbaseball.com or over the phone, will have a voucher placed in their account, equal to the amount of the tickets purchased, that can be used towards any 2023 Saints home game and does not need to be used for the makeup date. Fans that purchased tickets to the April 6 game, and still plan on attending, will still receive a voucher in their account. Please note, vouchers will be placed into the account within 48 hours. Fans that purchased tickets in person for either game, must redeem their tickets in person at the box office for any 2023 Saints home game. Box office hours are Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
The Saints new home opener is now Thursday, April 6 at 3:07 p.m. against the Iowa Cubs.
