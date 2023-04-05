WooSox Postponed Wednesday in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Wednesday afternoon's doubleheader between the Worcester Red Sox and Buffalo Bisons has been postponed due to the combination of field conditions and the potential for severe weather later this afternoon.

With the first two games of the series postponed, the teams are now scheduled to play doubleheaders on Thursday (12:05 p.m.) and Saturday (4:05 p.m.).

Thursday: Doubleheader at 12:05 p.m.

Friday: Single Game at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday: Doubleheader at 4:05 p.m.

Sunday: Single Game at 1:05 p.m.

Radio coverage for Thursday's doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

Following the series in Buffalo, the WooSox return home to Polar Park for six games against the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians) from April 11-16.

