Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 6

November 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers goaltender Tristan Lennox

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers goaltender Tristan Lennox(Worcester Railers HC)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-0-0-0 for the sixth week of the 2023-24 season. Worcester visited the Adirondack Thunder for two games. They came back and took down the Thunder 4-3 on Friday, then won on Saturday against Adirondack, 4-2.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, November 24 at Adirondack Thunder | 4-3 W

Zach White (1-0-1) recorded a point in his third straight game for the Railers with 5:01 left in the first to put Worcester ahead 1-0 to start. Colin Felix (1-0-1) tied things up just 17 seconds later for the Thunder to make it 1-1 going into the second. Yushiroh Hirano (1-0-1) would put Adirondack ahead in the second on the power play. Ashton Calder (1-1-2) tied things in the third for Worcester before Ryan Orgel (1-0-1) stole the lead 39 seconds later. Trevor Cosgrove (1-2-3) tied the game with just 72 seconds left in regulation before Todd Goehring (1-0-1) won the game for Worcester 3:17 into the overtime period.

Saturday, November 25 at Adirondack Thunder | 4-2 W

Neither team scored in the first period as Tristan Lennox was excellent in net for Worcester in the first. He made 15 saves on 15 shots to open the game. Scoring opened in the second as Worcester's Anthony Callin (1-0-1) put Worcester ahead 1-0. Adirondack responded with two straight goals from Travis Broughman (1-0-1) and Yushiroh Hirano (1-0-1) to give the Thunder the 2-1 lead heading into the third. Worcester scored three unanswered in the third from Ashton Calder (1-0-1), Jake Pivonka (1-1-2), and Zach White (1-0-1) to seal the win and the weekend sweep, 4-2.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, November 29 vs. Kansas City Mavericks | 10:05 a.m. EST

Friday, December 1 vs. Norfolk Admirals | 7:05 p.m. EST

Saturday, December 2 vs. Norfolk Admirals | 7:05 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Todd Goehring, Anthony Callin, and Zach White each recorded points in both games this weekend and are on four game point streaks.

Trevor Cosgrove has nine points in his last six games (2-7-9).

Ashton Calder and Jake Pivonka are tied for the team lead in points at 15.

Ashton Calder is tied for third amongst rookies in goals at 8.

Jake Pivonka has the fifth best shooting percentage among rookies at 24.1% (7/29).

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 7-6-2-1 on the season.

The Railers have points in eight out of their last ten games played.

This was Worcester's first weekend sweep of the season.

The Railers are 6-0-1 when scoring first this year.

Worcester is tied for a league high of five games having gone to overtime or shootout (2-0-2-1).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.