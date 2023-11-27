Stingrays Weekly Report - November 27

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The Stingrays split their two games last week against Jacksonville and Greenville. This week, they will play four games in five days, including home games on Friday and Sunday. Sunday's game will be South Carolina's annual Teddy Bear Toss game.

The Stingrays' annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Crews Chevrolet, encourages fans to throw new teddy bears and other stuffed animals on the ice after the Stingrays score their first goal. The stuffed animals will be collected and donated to various non-profits in the Lowcountry. There will also be a jersey ornament giveaway for the first 2,000 fans! Purchase tickets for this Sunday's game.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 6-6-2-0 LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, November 22 at Jacksonville Icemen | 4-0 W

TheStingrays earned their third consecutive victory over the Icemen in a 4-0 shutout win last Wednesday night. Jackson Leppard scored twice, and Mitchell Gibson stopped all 17 shots he faced.

Friday, November 24 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 4-3 L

The Stingrays dropped a 4-3 decision to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday night. Josh Wilkins tallied a goal and an assist, Ian Mackey recorded his first point of 2023-24, and Mitchell Gibson made 28 saves in the loss.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, November 29 vs Trois-Rivières Lions | 7:05 pm EST

Friday, December 1 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates | 7:05 pm EST

Saturday, December 2 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:05 pm EST

Sunday, December 3 vs Trois-Rivières Lions | 3:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Josh Wilkins (7)

Assists: Jack Adams (11)

Points: Kevin O'Neil, Jack Adams (14)

Plus/Minus: Austin Magera (+8)

Penalty Minutes: Garet Hunt (31)

Power Play Goals: Patrick Harper, Austin Magera (2)

Wins: Garin Bjorklund (3)

Goals Against Average: Reid Cooper (2.00)

Save Percentage: Reid Cooper (0.920)

TWO AGAINST TROIS-RIVIÈRES: The Stingrays will take on the Trois-Rivières Lions twice this week. South Carolina is 2-1 all-time against Trois-Rivières. The only meetings between the two teams took place in the 2021-22 season when the Stingrays hosted the Lions for a three-game set. Their last meeting was a 5-4 overtime win for the Stingrays.

WHO'S HOT: Josh Wilkins has recorded back-to-back multi-point games and has points in five of his last six games.

STAT OF THE WEEK: The Stingrays have not allowed a power-play goal since November 4 against Savannah. They have the top penalty kill in the ECHL at 91.1%.

