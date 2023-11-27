Komets Gobble up Wins over Holiday Weekend

November 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets gathered two wins over the holiday weekend and currently sit three points behind the division lead with a record of 8-5-0-1 for 17 points as they enter the month of December. The Komets host former captain Anthony Petruzzelli and the Indy Fuel this Friday at 8:00 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Last week's results

Thur. 11/23 vs Iowa FW 4 - IA 3 SOW

Fri. 11/24 at Indy FW 3 - INDY 2 OTW

Sat. 11/25 vs Toledo FW 4 - TOL 6 L

About last week - The Komets hosted the Iowa Heartlanders on Thanksgiving. The Komets delighted the holiday crowd with a 4-3 shootout win. Iowa gained the early lead with a power goal at 6:43 of the first period and another tally at 8:58. Matt Wedman started the Komets' comeback with a score of 13:20 from Darien Kielb and Ture Linden. At the 15:00 mark, Linden found the back of the net with assists from Jack Dugan and Shawn Szydlowski to tie the game at two. The scoring resumed in the third period when the Komets grabbed the lead at 5:46 when captain, Morgan Adams-Moisan, scored his sixth of the season. The Heartlanders fought back to tie the game at 13:47. After a scoreless 7:00 3-on-3 overtime, the game was decided via shootout as Komet shooters, Dugan and Szydlowski, scored to give the Komets the win. Rookie Brett Brochu won, making 16 saves in relief of starting netminder Tyler Parks.

On Friday, the team reignited the I-69 rivalry with a 3-2 overtime win over the Fuel in Indy. With his team down 1-0 in the second period, defenseman Cam Supryka scored at 17:37 to tie the game. In the third, the two rivals traded goals, leading to overtime, where Komet defenseman Jake Johnson netted his second career overtime-winning goal at 2:55. Brett Brochu got the win, making 31 saves.

The Komets finished the holiday weekend with a 6-4 loss to Toledo at the Coliseum. Shawn Szydlowski, Carl Berglund and Morgan Adam-Moisan scored to give the Komets a 3-0 lead. The Walleye rattled off five unanswered goals, with three coming from Trenton Bliss to take a 5-3 in the third period. With starting goaltender Tyler Parks pulled for an extra man, Matt Wedman got the Komets within one with his eighth goal of the season at 18:09 of the third. The rally fell short when Brandon Hawkins scored an empty net goal at 18:26. Parks made 30 saves in the loss.

Komet streaks-

Points: 3 games, Dugan (1g, 2a), Wedman (2g, 1a)

Home Points: 3 games, Cormier (6a)

Home Assists: 3 games, Cormier (6a)

Road Points: 6 games, Dugan (4g, 7a), 4 games, Matt Wedman (3g, 1a),

Wins (goaltender): 3 games Brochu 11/19/23-

Komet leaders-

Points: 15, Linden (7g, 8a), Dugan (4g, 11a)

Goals: 8, Wedman

Assists: 11, Dugan

Power Play Goals: 4, Linden

Short-Handed Goals: 1, Dugan, Gorniak

Game Winning Goals: 1, Wedman, Chiasson, D'Aoust, Linden

Shots: 44, D'Aoust

PIM: 32, Dugan

Plus/Minus: +9, Bernard

Home Points: 8, Linden (4a, 4g)

Home Goals: 4, Wedman, D'Aoust, Linden

Home Assists: 6, Cormier

Road Points: 11, Dugan (4g, 7a)

Road Goals: 3, Linden

Road Assists: 7, Dugan

Goaltenders

Appearances: 9, Parks

Wins: 4, Parks

Saves: 283, Parks

Goals against Avg: 1.60, Brochu

Save percentage: .957, Brochu

Special K's -The Komets scored three power play goals on six chances. On the penalty kill, the team gave up four goals on five short-handed situations.

Next week - The Komets host Indy on Friday. The club travels to Cincinnati on Saturday and Indy on Sunday.

Icing the puck - The Komets snapped an eight-game home shootout drought on Friday. Rookie goaltender Brett Brochu is on a three-game winning streak. The Komets are 34-18-3 all-time at Indy. Morgan Adams-Moisan's goal at :15 of the second period on Saturday was the fastest to start a period this season. The team is 3-1-1 when allowing the first goal and 5-0-1 in one-goal games. Shawn Szydlowski is five points shy of 500 as a Komet.

Upcoming Promotions

Marathon Fill-Up Card Fridays, December 1 -- Filling up three times at any area Marathon station earns you buy-one-get-one free tickets to any Friday home game. Visit any local Marathon Station for details.

See Komets Schedule See Komets Roster

Komet Hockey on WOWO-Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 92.3 FM. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.