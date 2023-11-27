Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Won 2 of 3 on Thanksgiving Week

November 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release









Utah Grizzlies goaltender Dante Giannuzzi

(Utah Grizzlies, Credit: Rob Church) Utah Grizzlies goaltender Dante Giannuzzi(Utah Grizzlies, Credit: Rob Church)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies won 2 out of 3 games last week vs the Newfoundland Growlers. The Grizzlies won 4-1 on November 22. Utah won a thrilling 6-3 contest on November 24. The Growlers got a 2-0 shutout win on November 25.

The week was highlighted by Mick Messner, who scored 2 goals and 1 assist in Utah's 6-3 victory on Black Friday. Messner has 3 goals and 2 assists in his last 4 games.

This week the Grizzlies are on the road to take on the Allen Americans on December 1st at 6:10 pm and at Tulsa on December 2nd at 6:05 pm and Sunday December 3rd at 3:05 pm. Every game can be seen on FloSports and audio coverage is on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

The Grizzlies return to the Maverik Center ice for a 3-game series vs the Allen Americans on December 6, 8-9. Face-off both nights will be at 7:10 pm. Saturday, December 9th is the annual Teddy Bear Toss and ugly sweater night. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Games This Week

Friday, December 1, 2023 - Utah at Allen. 6:10 pm.

Saturday, December 2, 2023 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

Sunday, December 3, 2023 - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm.

All Times Mountain.

Games Last Week

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 - Newfoundland 1 Utah 4 - Dakota Raabe had 1 goal and 1 assist and Trent Miner saved 29 of 30. Brandon Cutler had 2 assists. Jordan Martel, Brett Stapley and Josh Wesley added goals. Newfoundland outshot Utah 30 to 13. Utah was 0 for 5 on the power play. Newfoundland was 0 for 3.

Friday, November 24, 2023 - Newfoundland 3 Utah 6 - Mick Messner had 2 goals and 1 assist. Nathan Burke had 1 goal and 2 assists. Kyle Mayhew and Brett Stapley each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Keoni Texeira had 2 shorthanded assists in the third period. Utah scored 2 power play goal, 2 shorthanded goals in the third period, a 4 on 4 goal early in the second period and a 5 on 5 goal in the first period. Newfoundland went 2 for 8 on the power play. Growlers were led by Zach O'Brien and Isaac Johnson, who each had 1 goal and 1 assist and 3 assists from Jonny Tychonick.

Saturday, November 25, 2023 - Newfoundland 2 Utah 0 - Growlers goaltender Luke Cavallin stopped all 28 Utah shots. Neil Shea had both of the goals in the contest. Utah's Dante Giannuzzi saved 27 of 28.

Grizzlies Acquire Adam Berg in Trade With Cincinnati

The Utah Grizzlies have acquired forward Adam Berg in a trade with the Cincinnati Cyclones for future considerations.

Berg appeared in 8 games with Cincinnati this season and had 1 goal and 1 assist. Last season Berg played in 19 games with Cincinnati and had 4 goals, 2 assists and a +4 rating. Berg had 2 goals in 11 games in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Last season Berg played in 3 games vs Utah and had 1 goal and 1 assist.

Prior to his professional career he played at Brock University from 2018-2023. His best season came as a senior in the 2022-23 season where he scored 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) in 24 games. Berg also played in the WHL with Regina and Edmonton and in the BCHL with the Chilliwack Chiefs in the 2017-18 season.

Trent Miner Recalled to Colorado (AHL)

Goaltender Trent Miner was recalled to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on November 25th. Miner won each of Utah's first 2 games of the series vs Newfoundland. He stopped 29 of 30 in a 4-1 win on November 22. On Black Friday he saved 37 of 40 in a 6-3 victory. This season Miner has a 4-4 record with a .916 save percentage and a 2.52 Goals Against Average.

Recent Transactions

November 25 - Utah acquired forward Adam Berg in a trade with Cincinnati.

November 25 - Goaltender Trent Miner was recalled to Colorado (AHL).

November 21 - Utah signs forward Aaron Aragon. Utah released forward Jared Power. Aragon is a +2 in 2 games with Utah and has 9 penalty minutes.

November 16 - Defenseman Gianni Fairbrother was recalled to Colorado (AHL).

November 13 - Defenseman Gianni Fairbrother was reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Fairbrother has 2 assists in 5 games with Utah this season.

November 9 - Forward Kyle Betts was loaned to the AHL's Belleville Senators. Betts has 5 points (1 goal, 4 assists) in 5 games with Utah.

Player Notes

Mick Messner had 2 goals and 1 assist in a 6-3 win on Nov. 24. Messner has 5 points (3g, 2a) in his last 4 games. Messner is a +6 in his last 8 games.

Brett Stapley has a point in 6 of his 8 games with Utah. Stapley has 2 multiple point games.

Brandon Cutler leads Utah with 2 game winning goals and 46 shots. Cutler and Jordan Martel are tied for the team lead with 10 points.

Bryan Yoon is a +6 in the month of November.

Kyle Mayhew is tied for 2nd among defenseman with 4 goals.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah is 5-1 when scoring first. Utah is the only team in the league who has not played a game past regulation. Utah is 6-4 at home this season. 10 of the first 13 games were played at home. Utah is 4-2 all-time vs Newfoundland. Utah has 3 shorthanded goals this season. Utah has outshot opponents 145 to 116 in the third periods. Utah is 6th in goals allowed per game at 2.85. The 37 goals allowed is tied for the fewest in the league. Utah is 4-1 when leading after 1 period and 5-0 when leading after 2 periods.

2023-2024 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 6-7

Home record: 6-4

Road record: 0-3

Win percentage: .462

Streak: Lost 1

Standings Points: 12

Last 10: 4-6

Goals per game: 2.77 (25th) Goals for: 36

Goals against per game: 2.85 (6th) Goals Against: 37

Shots per game: 30.23 (18th)

Shots against per game: 31.38 (15th)

Power Play: 8 for 39 - 20.5 % (Tied 13th)

Penalty Kill: 32 for 40 - 80.0 % (16th)

Penalty Minutes: 118. 9.08 per game. (4th fewest in the league)

Shorthanded Goals: 3 - Utah scored 2 shorthanded goals in the third period on Nov. 24.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 3.

Record When Scoring First: 5-1.

Opposition Scores First: 1-6.

Record in One Goal Games: 2-3.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT/Shootout TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 10 13 13 0 36

Opposition 10 15 12 0 37

Team Leaders

Goals: Nathan Burke/Jordan Martel (5)

Assists: Brandon Cutler (6)

Points: Cutler/Martel (10)

Plus/Minus: Bryan Yoon (+6)

PIM: Burke (16)

Power Play Points: Dylan Fitze/Martel/Brett Stapley (4)

Power Play Goals: Fitze (2)

Power Play Assists: Burke/Cutler/Fitze/Martel/Stapley/Josh Wesley (2)

Shots on Goal: Cutler (46)

Shooting Percentage: Kyle Mayhew (20.0 %) - Minimum 10 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cutler (2)

Wins: Trent Miner (4)

Save %: Dante Giannuzzi (.935)

Goals Against Average: Giannuzzi (2.05)

Shutouts: Metcalf (1)

Multiple Point Games

3 - Brandon Cutler

2- Kyle Betts, Nathan Burke, Jordan Martel, Brett Stapley.

1 - Gianni Fairbrother, Dylan Fitze, Kyle Mayhew, Mick Messner, Dakota Raabe, Keoni Texeira, Josh Wesley.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.