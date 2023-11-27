ECHL Transactions - November 27
November 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 27, 2023:
Adirondack:
Delete Yushiroh Hirano, F recalled by Utica
Cincinnati:
Add Cole Fraser, D added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)
Fort Wayne:
Delete Logan Dowhaniuk, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Cam Bakker, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/27)
Kansas City:
Add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned by Coachella Valley
Delete Dillon Kelley, G placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Delete Dmitri Kuzmin, D recalled to Manitoba by Winnipeg
Orlando:
Add Bennett MacArthur, F activated from reserve
Add Aaron Luchuk, F activated from reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Mark Duarte, F recalled by Calgary (AHL)
Reading:
Add Parker Gahagen, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Yvan Mongo, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/26)
Savannah:
Add Tanner Vescio, D activated from reserve
Delete Noah Carroll, D recalled by Henderson
South Carolina:
Add Josh Thrower, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve
Delete Reid Cooper, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/16)
