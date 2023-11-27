ECHL Transactions - November 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 27, 2023:

Adirondack:

Delete Yushiroh Hirano, F recalled by Utica

Cincinnati:

Add Cole Fraser, D added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)

Fort Wayne:

Delete Logan Dowhaniuk, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Cam Bakker, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/27)

Kansas City:

Add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned by Coachella Valley

Delete Dillon Kelley, G placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Delete Dmitri Kuzmin, D recalled to Manitoba by Winnipeg

Orlando:

Add Bennett MacArthur, F activated from reserve

Add Aaron Luchuk, F activated from reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Mark Duarte, F recalled by Calgary (AHL)

Reading:

Add Parker Gahagen, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Yvan Mongo, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/26)

Savannah:

Add Tanner Vescio, D activated from reserve

Delete Noah Carroll, D recalled by Henderson

South Carolina:

Add Josh Thrower, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

Delete Reid Cooper, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/16)

