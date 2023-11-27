Idaho's White Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

A.J. White of the Idaho Steelheads

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - A.J. White of the Idaho Steelheads is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 20-26.

White scored three goals and added three assists for six points in three games at Rapid City last week.

The 31-year-old had an assist in a 5-3 win on Wednesday and added a pair of helpers in a 4-1 victory on Friday before recording his second hat trick of the season in a 6-3 win on Saturday.

A native of Dearborn, Michigan, White is tied for seventh in the ECHL with 20 points (9g-11a) in 16 games with the Steelheads this season.

White has tallied 324 points (115g-209a) in 470 career ECHL games with Idaho, Utah and Atlanta while adding two assists in 17 career games in the American Hockey League with Milwaukee and Providence.

Prior to turning pro, White recorded 79 points (28g-51a) in 153 career games at UMass-Lowell.

On behalf of A.J. White, a case of pucks will be donated to an Idaho youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

