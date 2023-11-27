Mast Returns to Maine

PORTLAND, ME - Defenseman Ryan Mast was reassigned from the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League, back to the Maine Mariners on Monday. The 20-year-old blueliner is on an NHL contract with the Boston Bruins.

Mast began the season with the Mariners and has since had two separate call-ups to Providence. With Maine, Mast has one assist in eight games. The assist, his first professional point, came on November 18th at Trois-Rivieres. He has appeared in one AHL game for the P-Bruins, November 4th at Cleveland.

The rookie defenseman who stands at 6'5, 221 pounds was selected by Boston in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He is originally from Bloomfield Hills, MI.

