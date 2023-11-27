Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears had a light schedule over Thanksgiving, playing just once last week. Last Monday, the Orlando bested Savannah in overtime 2-1 to earn their seventh victory of the season. Now, they prepare for a busy week ahead beginning tonight at home against Savannah.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, November 27 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 29 at Jacksonville Icemen at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 1 at Jacksonville Icemen at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 3 at Atlanta Gladiators at 3:00 p.m.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

VyStar player appearances are back!

Come meet some Solar Bears on Tuesday, December 5 at VyStar Credit Union's Lake Mary Branch! Sign up for a card and get a FREE replica jersey!

Where:4699 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746

When: 1:45-2:45 pm

AT A GLANCE:

SEASON RECORD: 7-5-1-1 (.571)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-0-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 6-3-1-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 10th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Steve Jandric - 13 points

MOST GOALS: Steve Jandric - 9 goals

MOST ASSISTS: PatrickNewell- 9 assists

PIM LEADER: MitchellHoelscher - 20 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Chris Harpur - +10

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, November 20 vs Savannah: 2-1 W OT

Orlando yeilded the first goal of the game to the Ghost Pirates in the second period, but tied the game late in the period on a Braydon Low goal. A scoreless third period led to the third straight Solar Bears that needed overtime. In the extra frame, Steve Jandric recorded his team-leading ninth goal of the season to give Orlando their second overtime victory of the season.

BITES:

The Solar Bears played in three straight games that finished in overtime last week, posting a 2-1 record. That is the first time three straight Solar Bears have gone to overtime since Feb. 1-4, 2023 (at JAX, 5-4 OTL, at SAV, 7-6 W SO, vs. FLA, 5-4 W OT)

The Solar Bears are 5-0-0-0 this season when allowing three goals or fewer.

Defenseman Marc-Andre Gaudet scored his first two professional goals last Friday in a 5-4 overtime win for the Solar Bears.

Monday night's overtime game-winning goal for Steve Jandric was his second of season, leading the Solar Bears in game-winning goals this season.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2023-24 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 11 GP, 7-3-0, .920%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 9 GP, 4-3-2, .892%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 19 GP, 4g-6a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 15 GP, 1g-0a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Columbus Blue Jackets - 8 GP, 1-5-1, .898%

