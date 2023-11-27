Icemen's Matt Vernon Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

November 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release









Jacksonville Icemen goaltender Matt Vernon

(Jacksonville Icemen) Jacksonville Icemen goaltender Matt Vernon(Jacksonville Icemen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that Matt Vernon is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 20-26.

Vernon went 2-0-0 with a 0.96 goals-against average and a save percentage of .966 in two appearances last week.

The 25-year-old made 24 saves in a 3-1 win at Atlanta on Tuesday and turned aside 33 shots in a 2-1 victory against Florida on Friday.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Vernon is 4-2-0 in six appearances with the Icemen this season. He is tied for sixth in the ECHL with a 2.33 goals-against average and tied for 10th with a .916 save percentage.

The son of Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Mike Vernon, he made his pro debut late last season after completing his collegiate career, appearing in two games with Reading with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Vernon appeared in 67 career games at Colorado College posting an overall record of 15-31-6 with six shutouts, a 2.64 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.

The Icemen continue their homestand this week with a trio of games on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Jacksonville plays host to Orlando on Wednesday and Friday, while entertaining the Trois-Rivieres Lions in the Annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday, December 2. Game times are set for 7:00 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.