Kalamazoo Takes 2-Of-3 in Front of 11k, Starts No Fee December

K-Wings ready for trip East with two in Reading and one in Wheeling this week.

OVERALL RECORD: 6-9-0-0

LAST WEEK: 2-2-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, play three contests on the road this week. First, Kalamazoo travels to Pennsylvania for a pair of games against Reading on Thursday and Saturday before hopping on the turnpike for a Sunday matinee at Wheeling.

Also, starting December 1, enjoy No-Fee December! From now until December 10, all surcharges on ETix are canceled for tickets purchased during this period. Click HERE to secure your tickets NOW!

Last week, the K-Wings went 2-2-0-0 (1-3, 4-3, 3-0, 2-4).

The K-Wings hosted Iowa for Peanuts Night at Wings Event Center on Wednesday. Kalamazoo opened the scoring on the power play goal courtesy of Robert Calisti early but ultimately fell to the Heartlanders, 3-1.

Next, Kalamazoo traveled to Toledo to face the Walleye on Black Friday. The K-Wings were hot out of the gate and led 3-0 after 20 minutes via goals from Erik Bradford, David Keefer, and Chaz Reddekopp. Toledo responded with a three-goal run of their own to tie it but Brandon Saigeon counterpunched by scoring a huge power play goal with 2:02 remaining in the second. Goaltender Hunter Vorva made 36 saves and picked up his first win of the season in the 4-3 victory.

After that, Kalamazoo returned home to host the Cincinnati Cyclones on Lavender Ice on Saturday night. Justin Taylor became the first player in franchise history to record 500 points in a K-Wing uniform with an assist on Brandon Saigeon's third period goal in the 3-0 win. Ty Glover scored the game-winner in the first and Kurt Gosselin added an empty-netter with 1:22 left to secure the game. Hunter Vorva made 30 saves to record his first shutout of the campaign.

Finally, Kalamazoo welcomed Indy to Wings Event Center for Teddy Bear Toss Sunday afternoon. Justin Taylor made the teddys fly at the 2:46 mark of the second with his first goal of the year but the K-Wings ultimately fell 4-2. Ty Glover scored a power play goal for the second time in as many days in the loss.

Kalamazoo's power play also clicked at a 30.8% clip (4/13) last week.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

The K-Wings play three games on the road this week and return to Wings Event Center for three home games starting on Friday, December 8.

First, on Friday, Dec. 8 the K-Wings take on the Iowa Heartlanders for $3 Friday at Wings Event Center. What better way to save money during the holiday season and STILL enjoy the greatest professional sporting experience in Kalamazoo, than... enjoying a K-Wings game with the entire family on $3 Friday ($3 beers, sodas & hot dogs). Take a break from those holiday parties, and bring everyone to the game to save!

Then, on Saturday, Dec. 9, Kalamazoo runs it back with Iowa for Super Slappy Night, presented by Denso at Wings Event Center. Our world-famous mascot, Slappy, has some connections! And it just so happens he's bringing the Mushroom Kingdom to Wings Event Center! Make sure to get there early, too, because the first 1,000 fans will receive a limited-edition Slappy Ornament!

Finally, on Sunday, Dec. 10, the K-Wings welcome the Cincinnati Cyclones back to Wings Event Center for the Deaf Awareness Game, presented by Bronson. Kalamazoo's Deaf Community faces significant challenges navigating society & healthcare systems, and we're looking to draw awareness to barriers impacting the Deaf Community's well-being. Join us, for our 'Deaf Awareness Game,' presented by Bronson. Plus, stick around postgame for a specialty jersey auction, too, benefiting Bronson's DEI and Language Services.

RESULTS

Wednesday, Nov. 22 - Iowa 3, Kalamazoo 1 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI)

The Kalamazoo Wings (4-8-0-0) started hot with a power play goal in the first but fell behind in the third and were unable to score an equalizer late, falling 3-1 versus the Iowa Heartlanders (7-4-2-0) Wednesday at Wings Event Center. Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (4-6-0-0) made an impressive 36 saves and completely shut down an early onslaught of 15 first period shots against. The rookie netminder has recorded over thirty stops in seven of his first ten professional games. Robert Calisti (3) opened the scoring by threading the needle from the slot at the 11:12 mark of the first. Ayden MacDonald (1) and Collin Adams (3) assisted the power play goal by creating chaos in front and punching the puck out for Calisti's quick-release snap-shot. Iowa equalized the game at the 5:33 mark of the second and took the lead on the power play with 15:35 remaining in regulation. The Heartlanders added an empty-netter with 34 seconds left to seal their seventh straight win.

Friday, Nov. 24 - Kalamazoo 4, Toledo 3 (Huntington Center, Toledo, OH)

The Kalamazoo Wings (5-8-0-0) came out swinging in the first with three goals and used the power play to right the ship after Toledo (8-3-1-1) surged in the second period to defeat the Walleye 4-3 at Huntington Center Friday. Brandon Saigeon (1) threw the knockout punch by sniping in a juicy rebound from the left side with 2:02 left in the second period. Erik Bradford (4) opened the scoring by knocking a loose puck into the net from the crease at the 13:55 mark of the first. David Keefer (2) then crashed the back pipe to convert off a saucy pass from Josh Passolt (1) on a 2-on-1 rush. The forwards connected to double Kalamazoo's lead with 1:51 remaining in the opening stanza. Chaz Reddekopp (1) extended the lead just 61 seconds later when his shot from the point caromed off the end boards and found its way home after striking the Toledo netminder. Despite falling behind 3-0 after 20 minutes, Toledo fought its way back into the game with a big second period and scored three goals during the frame. The K-Wings stayed composed and responded with Saigeon's game-winner. Goaltender Hunter Vorva (1-2-0-0) made 36 saves and dazzled at times to fend off the Walleye surge, picking up his first win of the season.

Saturday, Nov. 25 - Kalamazoo 3, Cincinnati 0 (Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI)

The Kalamazoo Wings (6-8-0-0) used timely goals, a strong penalty kill and even better goaltending to earn a historic 3-0 victory versus the Cincinnati Cyclones (8-6-0-0) on Lavender Ice at Wings Event Center Saturday. Justin Taylor (2) became the first K-Wing in the franchise's 49-year history to record 500 points with a secondary assist on Brandon Saigeon's (2) left-circle snipe at the 5:46 mark of the third. The goal came after Taylor blocked a shot in the defensive end towards Cooper Walker (4), who moved the puck up to Saigeon to put Kalamazoo ahead 2-0. Ty Glover (4) scored the game-winner in the first period with a no-look backhand tip-in at the 13:12 mark. Brad Morrison (7) and Erik Bradford (9) assisted the goal. Goaltender Hunter Vorva (2-2-0-0) was tremendous. The netminder stopped all 30 shots faced and kept the potent Cincinnati offense at bay the entire game. Vorva notched his first shutout of the season and the clean sheet earned the Kalamazoo native the game's first star. Kurt Gosselin (1) added an empty-netter with 1:22 left to secure the K-Wings' second straight win.

Sunday, Nov. 26 - Indy 4, Kalamazoo 2 (Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI)

The Kalamazoo Wings (6-9-0-0) emptied the tank and made Teddy Bears fly but could not find an equalizer late and fell 4-2 versus the Indy Fuel (4-8-2-0) at Wings Event Center Sunday. Justin Taylor (1) sent teddys flying at the 2:46 mark of the second period to get Kalamazoo on the board. Kurt Gosselin (1) assisted Taylor's bank job off the Fuel netminder from the left wing corner below the goal line to tie the game at one. Indy opened the scoring on the power play with 4:16 left in the first period. The Fuel retook the lead at the 7:30 mark of the second and made it 3-1 at the 15:03 mark. Kalamazoo cut the deficit to one when Ty Glover (5) found the back of the net on the power play just over two minutes later. Glover's goal came off a delayed rush sparked by Erik Bradford (10) and Brad Morrison (8). Indy scored the only goal of the third period at the 6:07 mark. Goaltender Hunter Vorva (2-3-0-0) made 22 stops in the loss.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Thursday, Nov. 30 - Kalamazoo at Reading, 7:00 p.m. EST - Santander Arena (Reading, PA)

Saturday, Dec. 2 - Kalamazoo at Reading, 7:00 p.m. EST - Santander Arena (Reading, PA)

Sunday, Dec. 3 - Kalamazoo at Wheeling 4:10 p.m. EST - WesBanco Arena (Wheeling, WV)

ON THE MOVE

Nov. 24: Defenseman Michael Joyaux was recalled from loan to Kalamazoo by Abbotsford (AHL)

FAST FACTS

Forward Justin Taylor became the first player in franchise history to record 500 points as a K-Wing with an assist Saturday.

Goaltender Hunter Vorva recorded his first shutout of the season (30 saves) in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Cincinnati

Forwards Erik Bradford (1g-2a), Brad Morrison (3a) Ty Glover (2g-2a), and Justin Taylor (1g-2a) all ended the week on three-game points streaks

TEAM TRENDS

6-0-0-0 when leading after two periods

5-0-0-0 when scoring 3+ goals

1-0-0-0 when a K-Wing records 3+ points

Outscoring opponents 17-10 in the 1st period

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 14 - Erik Bradford

GOALS: 5 - Ty Glover

ASSISTS: 10 - Erik Bradford

PLUS/MINUS: +5 - Josh Passolt, Chaz Reddekopp

PIMS: 39 - Brad Morrison

PP GOALS: 2 - Robert Calisti, Brad Morrison

PP ASSISTS: 4 - Ty Glover

SH GOALS: 1 - Cooper Walker

GW GOALS: 1 - Robert Calisti, Brad Morrison, Josh Passolt, Collin Saccoman, Brandon Saigeon, Ty Glover

SHOTS: 32 - Michael Joyaux*, Erik Bradford

WINS: 4 - Jonathan Lemieux

GAA: 2.63 - Jonathan Lemieux

SAVE %: .924 - Jonathan Lemieux

* Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 4/13 (30.8%)

This Season - 8/47 (17.0%) - No. 21 in the ECHL

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 10/13 (77.2%)

This Season - 50/59 (84.7%) - No. 5 in the ECHL

