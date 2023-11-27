Steelheads Host St. Luke's Military Appreciation Weekend

November 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) and St. Luke's are teaming up for Military Appreciation Weekend this Friday and Saturday night as the Steelheads host the Newfoundland Growlers at the Idaho Central Arena (@IdCentralArena) at 7:10 p.m.

The Steelheads will be wearing specialty themed jerseys for both games on Friday and Saturday which will be available through an online-only auction on the Handbid app. Click HERE to start bidding. Bidding opens at 4 p.m. this Friday and closes on Sunday at noon. Fans that win the jersey will receive them either via pick-up or by mail, and jerseys will be autographed by the player.

The St. Luke's jersey auction began during the 1997-98 seasons, and since then, a total of $602, 964 has been raised.

This is the first of three jersey auctions this season. The annual Pink in the Rink weekend will take place on January 12 & 13 and the annual Jayden DeLuca Foundation auction will take place on March 1 & 2

On Saturday, the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game will take place in conjunction with Idaho Steelheads Booster Club and the U.S. Marine Corps. All stuffed animals will go towards the Marine Corps' Toys for Tots Program, helping children in need this holiday season. During the 2022-23 season, the Steelheads and the Treasure Valley community donated over 9,022 stuffed animals.

The Steelheads kick-off their three-game series vs. Newfoundland on Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m. for BOGO Beer Night, buy one get one 16 oz. domestic beers only.

Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for this season or visit Ticketmaster. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.