Thunder Weekly, November 27, 2023

November 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder celebrate a goal

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder celebrate a goal(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played four games over the holiday week. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, November 22

Allen at Wichita, 5-3 L

Friday, November 24

Wichita at Kansas City, 5-2 L

Saturday, November 25

Wichita at Kansas City, 6-4 W

Sunday, November 26

Wichita at Tulsa, 3-2 L (OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, November 29

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Ollie's Winning Wednesday.

Saturday, December 2

Wichita at Allen, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, December 3

Rapid City at Wichita, 4:05 p.m.

**Pre-game at home begins at 6:30 p.m. with Field Pass Hockey Pregame Show, presented by Toyota. Road games begin 15 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the Flo Hockey App. Fans can also listen online on www.wichitathunder.com or on your smart phone with the Mixlr App using the keyword Field Pass Hockey**

WICHITA

HOME: 4-4-0-0

AWAY: 2-7-2-0

OVERALL: 6-11-2-0

Last 10: 3-6-1-0

Streak: 1-0-1-0

Rank: 4th, Mountain Division, 14 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Bates, 9

Assists: Bates, 16

Points: Bates, 25

+/-: Roswell, +3

PIM: Masella, 47

100 - Peter Bates has been red hot in the month of November. Last weekend, he finished with seven points (1g, 6a), giving him 20 (7g, 13a) this month. Bates has eight multi-point games this year and nine points over his last five games.

200 - Jay Dickman extended his point-streak over the weekend. He has points in five-straight (2g, 4a). The Bemidji State product is tied for first in the league with five power play goals. Dickman is nine points shy of 200 for his ECHL career.

BACKSTOP - Trevor Gorsuch has seen 30 or more shots in six-straight games. The Western Michigan product has also made 40 or more saves in two of his last three starts. He improved his save percentage to .910. Gorsuch is third in the league in saves (313).

MEECH - Michal Stinil had a solid week for the Thunder. He had three goals in two games against Kansas City, including the game-winner on Saturday night. The third-year forward has 15 points (8g, 7a) in 18 games this season.

TWICE - Ethan Roswell came back into the lineup on Saturday night and had an impact on the game. He recorded two goals to help Wichita earn a 6-4 win against Kansas City. It was his first two-goal outing of the season and also his first multi-point game of the year.

THUNDERBOLTS...Peter Bates is third in assists (16)...Xavier Pouliot is tied for third in minor penalties (13)...Jeremy Masella is fifth in penalty minutes (47)...Jay Dickman is second in power play points (10)...Lleyton Moore is first in power play assists for rookies (7) and tied for first in power play points for rookies (8)...Aaron Miller is tied for third for power play goals by a rookie (3)...Ryan Finnegan is tied for first in rookie shooting percentage (27.3%)...

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.