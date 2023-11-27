Oilers Begin Week with Pair of Transactions

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Monday the acquisition of forward Alec Butcher via trade and the assignment of Anaheim Ducks forward Jaxsen Wiebe via San Diego.

Butcher, 29, joins the Oilers via a trade that sends forward Tag Bertuzzi to the Reading Royals. The Anchorage, Alaska native has 161 points (75G, 86A) in 245 ECHL games, with seven points (4G, 3A) in 15 games with the Royals this season. Prior to his time in Reading, Butcher played with the Wheeling Nailers, and set career highs in goals (23), assists (30) and points (53) with the Rapid City Rush during the 2021-22 season.

Prior to turning pro, the 5'10, 185 lbs. forward played at the University of Alaska-Anchorage after three seasons with Sacred Heart University.

Wiebe, 21, comes to Tulsa on assignment from the Oilers NHL affiliate, the Anaheim Ducks. Wiebe has appeared in seven professional games, all this season with the San Diego Gulls. Prior to turning pro, the 6'1, 210 lbs. forward plied his trade in the WHL, notching 95 points (33G, 62A) and 299 PIM in 169 career games with Red Deer, Edmonton and Prince George.

The Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan native won a WHL title with the Oil Kings in 2021-22.

The Oilers head on the road Wednesday, Nov. 29at 7:05 p.m. for the first road contest against the Wichita Thunder this season at INTRUST Bank Arena.

