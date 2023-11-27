Parker Gahagen Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that they have been loaned goaltender Parker Gahagen by Lehigh Valley.

Gahagen, 30, has posted a 4-3-1 record, 2.48 GAA and .914 save percentage in eight games for Lehigh Valley this season. The Amherst, New York native backstopped the Jacksonville Icemen in the ECHL last year with a record of 18-8-3 to go along with a 2.66 GAA and .912 save percentage. He received his fifth Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of March 6-12 where he stopped all 56 shots faced over two starts for a 1.000 save percentage. His five Goaltender of the Week selections is tied for 5th most in ECHL history.

The 6'2", 194-pound, left-catch netminder has played in 20 career AHL games and posts a 9-7-1 record, 2.98 GAA and .898 save percentage across stints in Lehigh Valley, Colorado, Milwaukee, Toronto and San Jose. During the 2022-23 season, he was also on Hartford's roster for a stretch but did not appear in any games.

Gahagen is in his sixth professional season and has accumulated 100 career games in the ECHL going 58-26-5, 2.30, .920. He is a Kelly Cup winner with the Florida Everblades in the 2021-22 season when he went 20-10-3, 2.32, .916.

Gahagen attended West Point where he manned Army's net for four years. He was named AHA Second Team All-Conference twice and sported a career mark of 41-49-16, 2.40, .926 for the Black Knights.

