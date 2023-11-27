Mavericks Acquire Forward David Cotton from the Everblades

November 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks today announced the acquisition of forward David Cotton in exchange for the ECHL playing rights to defenseman Jordan Sambrook.

"David is an exceptional talent and we believe his skillset can make our club the very best," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach, Tad O'Had. "His hockey IQ, offensive abilities and power play will make a great addition."

Cotton, 26, has appeared in more than 100 career AHL games across his four-year professional career and has played in seven games this season for the Florida Everblades. A 2015 sixth-round draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes, Cotton was the captain at Boston College as a senior in 2019-20. Additionally, Cotton was a member of the AHL's Chicago Wolves as the team won the 2022 Calder Cup.

The Parker, Texas, native has AHL experience with Chicago, Coachella Valley and San Diego.

After an East Coast road trip this week, the Mavericks have a busy December with eight home games at Cable Dahmer Arena. Single-game and multi-game ticket plans are still available at kcmavericks.com or by calling the Mavericks ticket office at 816-252-7825.

