A.J. White Named ECHL Player of the Week

BOISE, ID - The ECHL (@ECHL) announced today that Steelheads forward A.J. White has been named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 20-26.

White, 31, recorded his second hat trick of the season on Saturday night in a 6-3 win at Rapid City. In the three-game sweep over the Rush the Dearborn, MI native tallied six points (3G, 3A). He notched an assist in a 5-3 win on Wednesday and added a pair of helpers in a 4-1 victory Friday.

He is currently tied for fifth in the ECHL with 20 points (9G, 11A) in 16 games. In his eighth professional season, sixth in Boise, he has accumulated 324 career ECHL points (115G, 209A) and has played 17 games in the AHL with Milwaukee and Providence.

On behalf of A.J. White, a case of pucks will be donated to an Idaho youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

